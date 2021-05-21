newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dream Horse’ is a light and breezy crowd-pleaser

Columbus Alive
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year with few crowds and not much that was pleasing, it feels good to welcome back an unabashed theatrical crowd-pleaser. “Dream Horse” doesn’t even hide that status, and it navigates clichés as admirably as it can. The film is elevated by a lead performance from one of today’s great actors, Toni Collette.

www.columbusalive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Owen Teale
Person
Damian Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Horse#Economy#Dream Alliance#Warm Air#Movie Theaters#Big Town#Documentary#Welsh#Goliath#Seabiscuit#American#Dream Horse#Town Folk#Wealthy Racehorse Owners#Fresh Air#Welcome Back#Real Events#Flash#Director Euros Lyn#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosVice

Fear Street is the Netflix horror trilogy about to ruin your summer

Prepare to feel sp00py in July – Netflix has just dropped the teaser for its new horror movie trilogy, Fear Street, set to be released over three consecutive weeks. The trio of movies could be one of Netflix’s biggest drops this year, and promises as much nostalgia as Stranger Things, with each part set in a different era. Fear Street begins in 1994, with a group of teenagers who discover that the series of terrifying events (think: murders by possessed townsfolk) happening in their extremely creepy hometown, Shadyside, Ohio, may all be connected by a 300-year-old witch’s curse. I told you it would be sp00py.
Animalsmenslifedc.com

Dream Horse, an inspiring true story

Did the recent Preakness Stakes put the thrill of horse racing in your blood? Well, there’s still one more jewel in the run for the Triple Crown. Although Medina Spirit won’t be running and fans must wonder if Rombauer will take the victory, the Belmont Stakes will be no less exciting. But that race is still 2 weeks away. Don’t won’t to wait? Hold on to that racing spirit and check out the upcoming release of “Dream Horse,” starting Toni Collette and Damian Lewis.
MoviesDeadline

‘Dream Horse’ Review: Toni Collette & Damian Lewis In Winning, Feel-Good True Racing Tale

If audiences are looking for a little uplift after a long time locked down, if they want a feeling of hope and human connection, and if they long for just a good old-fashioned, Rocky-like feel-good story, then Dream Horse, is the must-see movie for them. Finally hitting theaters Friday after debuting at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, it’s one of those small gems that somehow gets made in the shadow of blockbuster tentpoles and genre films. This true story of a small Welsh town and the unlikely racehorse champion that brings them together is a lovely movie designed to make you feel good about life. Nothing wrong with that.
MoviesBoston Herald

‘Dream Horse’ will have you hooked until the finish line

Rated PG. At AMC Boston Common and Landmark Kendal Square Cinema. Underdog race horse movie “Dream Horse” is like every other underdog race horse movie you have ever seen. But it’s not like you’ve watched so many of them, and its cast and its particulars make it fun and worth seeing. You may remember that Jonathan Swift’s great fictional adventurer Lemuel Gulliver preferred the company of horses to that of human beings, and real-life-based tale “Dream Horse” will reinforce that opinion.
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Dream Horse

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Underdog sports movies are always crowd-pleasers, and this one doesn't disappoint. Yes, Dream Horse is somewhat predictable, but so are most movies in the genre. And by confronting issues of (literal) breeding and social class, it helps ensure that audiences root for the unlikely champion. If racism is the defining plague of American history, then classism is the United Kingdom equivalent. So it's particularly notable that Jan and her syndicate are a humble lot of horse owners, villagers who work blue-collar and service industry jobs (with the exception of Howard). These aren't folks who ever imagined rubbing elbows with landed, titled gentry in owners' boxes, but that's where they find themselves, even if it's with a bag of smuggled beer cans ("Welsh champagne," someone yells). Director Euros Lyn (best known for his stellar British TV work like Doctor Who, Happy Valley, and Broadchurch) doesn't delve deeply into the syndicate members' personal lives, focusing primarily on Jan's desire to love and protect Dream Alliance after Rewbell's death.
Animalshorsenetwork.com

Dream Horse: A Charming Tale of a Welsh Underdog, With Steeplechases

One of the most captivating aspects of Bleecker Street Media’s new film Dream Horse is that so much of the rags-to-riches story is true. Dream Alliance was a real racehorse, bred and raised on, as his breeder Jan Vokes put it, “a slag heap.” He is still owned by a group of Welsh villagers who saved a small amount every week to breed, train and eventually race the horse in some of the biggest steeplechase races in the United Kingdom.
AnimalsTri-City Herald

Mr. Movie: ‘Dream Horse’ wins by a nose

“Dream Horse” is based on the true story of a group of people in Wales who each invested 10 Pounds a week to raise and race a thoroughbred. A couple of decades ago, the horse, Dream Alliance, went on to win a bunch of important races. We’re now at the...
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Movie review: ‘Dream Horse’ resonates with warm sense of humor and heart

What’s in a name? For the plucky Welsh racehorse Dream Alliance, well, a lot. His mighty moniker reflects the big dreams of his unlikely owners, a syndicate of working-class folks from a tiny Welsh coal mining village. Based on a true story, “Dream Horse” depicts the unlikely and amazing tale of Jan Vokes (played here by Toni Collette) who rallies her community to pitch in a few pounds a week and make a go of it in the high-stakes, high-class world of racehorses. In the rousing, inspirational “Dream Horse,” one remarkable colt allows an entire community to find a connection with each other that seems long lost.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Win To Olivia on Blu-ray

To mark the release of To Olivia on 24th May, we’ve been given 3 copies to give away on Blu-ray. It’s 1962 and Roald Dahl (Hugh Bonneville), an eccentric, burgeoning children’s author and his wife, Patricia Neal, a glamourous Hollywood movie star, have retreated to the English countryside to bring up their expanding young family. Tragically, their lives are turned upside down by the devastating death of their daughter Olivia and as the couple struggle through the unimaginable loss, their shared grief becomes a source of redemption and strength which changes their lives forever.
MoviesPosted by
98.7 WFGR

‘The Dry’ And ‘Dream Horse’ Are Your Weekly Double Features

This week we are checking out two new movies coming out in theaters and on streaming. The first movie to check out this weekend is The Dry, the story of a federal investigator who is called in to investigate a murder in a small drought stricken town. While he is there he discovers a link to an unsolved case of a teen's death almost a decade ago. But, uncovering the truth might be harder than he thinks.
MoviesThe Oakland Press

Movies: 'Spiral,' 'Profile,' 'Rockfield,' 'The Woman in the Window' ...

Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock and Max Minghella sharpen their blades in "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," which raises the game for the long-lived horror franchise. Opening Friday, March 14, in theaters. Also Showing (all subject to change)... • "Finding You": A romantic drama about a music conservatory violinist...
Movieskkfi.org

Freeze Frame: “Army of the Dead” (R), “Dream Horse” (PG), “Four Good Days” (R)

You can always expect dynamic visuals and plenty of breakneck action from filmmaker Zach Snyder. You can also expect his movies to be overblown, self-indulgent and overlong. “Army of the Dead” is no exception. Dave Bautista stars in this grisly and bloody hybrid movie that plays like “Ocean’s 11” meets “World War Z.” After an alien spreads a zombie infection that infests Las Vegas, a ragtag group of thieves attempts to break into a casino vault and make off with a fortune before they become zombie food. The whole affair is silly, illogical and lacks obligatory humor. But if two-and-a-half hours of visceral gore sounds appealing to you, then by all means, sign up for “Army of the Dead.”
Greenville Herald-Banner

REEL REVIEWS: ‘Dream Horse’ feels good

The feel-good “Dream Horse” is based on a true story set in a former mining town in Wales where a group of folks form a syndicate to raise a thoroughbred. Grocery store worker/barmaid Jan Vokes (Toni Collette) convinces her friends and neighbors to pledge money to join the syndicate to sponsor a horse known as Dream Alliance.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Toni Collette Thinks Dream Horse Is A ‘Truly Inspirational’ Project

In between the reality-defying turns movies often take, such as a zombie heist in Army of the Dead or the bold style and color of upcoming musical In The Heights, it can be refreshing to sit back and watch a more grounded storyline that follows something real and impactful rooted in an actual story. One of this weekend’s offerings is Dream Horse, which stars Toni Collette as Jan Vokes, a Welsh woman who decides to breed her own race horse, Dream Alliance.
Animalssknr.net

Dream Horse Aims Big But Falls Just Short Of The Finish Line

I’m what you would call an avid horse lover. A passion for My Little Pony that later transitioned into a daunting collection of Breyer horse models? Check. A small library of equine encyclopedias and horse novels? Check. An inability to drive by a horse-filled pasture without spontaneously shouting “neigh neighs!” or “horsies!” despite being 39 and a fully-fledged adult? Check. An ever-growing bevy of favorited horse movies trotted out (snorts) at the mere sign of depression or anxiety to induce some much-needed dopamine? Check. Therein, one can understand my delight at the opportunity to review Bleeker Street’s “Dream Horse.” As a subject matter expert on all things equine (credentials noted above), I was intrigued to see how this rendition of Dream Alliance’s story would fare. As a racehorse enthusiast and finding myself quite familiar with Dream Alliance’s backstory, I found the movie to be on par with its many other racehorse movie contemporaries. Much like “Secretariat,” Bleeker Street’s “Dream Horse,” focuses primarily on the human aspect of Dream Alliance’s story. While “Dream” is, indeed, a main part of the story, it is Toni Collette’s character, Jan Vokes, who takes center stage.