Ferris State’s Weisenburger Announces Retirement

After 11 years as Ferris State University’s athletics director, Perk Weisenburger announced his retirement Friday.

Weisenburger’s retirement will be effective Oct. 1, 2021. The university plans a search for Weisenburger’s replacement in the near future.

During Weisenburger’s tenure, Ferris State has won 23 regular-season conference championships, 17 conference tournament titles, eight NCAA regional championships, six national semifinal appearances, three appearance in a national title game and won the school’s first-every national championships with the 2018 NCAA Division II men’s basketball national title. Ferris State’s hockey program also reached its first NCAA Division I Frozen Four and national title game appearance in 2012.

“The decision to step away from Bulldog Athletics was very difficult but it became increasing clear that now is the right time for a new vision that will create fresh energies and perspectives,” Weisenburger said in a statement. “After 11 very productive years at Ferris State and 40 years total as an intercollegiate athletic administrator, it is time to pass the baton, move on and for me to focus on other priorities and opportunities. My time at Ferris State has been some of the most rewarding as a professional and it has been extremely gratifying to work with such an outstanding group of coaches, staff and student-athletes. I will always be grateful for and extremely proud of who we are and what we stand for.

“I want to thank President Dave Eisler, former Vice-President Jerry Scoby and current Vice-President Jim Bachmeier for their trust, support and guidance as we charted multiple pathways for growth and success,” he added. “Additionally, a heartfelt thanks to all the talented and dedicated Bulldog student-athletes (past and present), our outstanding coaches, the hardest working staff in athletics plus the University and Big Rapids communities at large for their support. To our alumni, sponsors and donors …. we cannot do what we do without your support and contributions, thank you.”

Prior to joining Ferris State in 2010, Weisenburger served as the associate athletics director for external operations at UNLV from 2005-10. Weisenburger also spent five years as the athletics director at Illinois State (1999-04) and previously worked at Wake Forest, Central Michigan, Washington, Houston and Ohio.

A Mt. Pleasant native, Weisenburger attended CMU and was a member of the school’s baseball team. He later graduated with a master’s degree from fellow MAC institution Ohio.