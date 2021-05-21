Island Matters hosting panel on local journalism
An up-and-coming South Padre Island news source will host their first event this weekend, highlighting the importance of local journalism. The online-only, nonprofit newspaper, Island Matters, funded and operated by the POWC (formerly Property Owners Who Care), is hoping to bring more awareness of its presence on South Padre Island. As an entity, POWC says their goal is to inform South Padre Island residents and visitors on the city’s “issues and opportunities.”www.portisabelsouthpadre.com