'Bluey' season 2 is finally available to stream—here's how to watch it

After a year away due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Eurovision Song Contest returns on Saturday (22 May) with 26 artists representing their countries in the grand final. And now, for the first time, US audiences will be able to watch the contest, with Peacock getting the rights to both the 2021 and 2022 competitions. This includes the first semifinals on 18 May, the second semifinals on 20 May and the finals on 22 May.