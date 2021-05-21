111-year-old Australian man recommends snacking on chicken brains

According to The New York Post, a kid in Brooklyn purchased nearly three grand’s worth of SpongeBob ice cream on his mum’s Amazon account. 4-year-old Noah Bryant bought the $2,618.85 worth of nonrefundable ice treats (that kinda, sorta look like SpongeBob) and had all 51 boxes of them shipped to his aunty’s house. Hilarious. But this was no laughing matter for Noah’s mother, Jennifer, who has three children in total and is a student at NYU. Noah’s ‘accidental’ shopping spree looked to screw the family’s finances (meanwhile, Jeff Bezos is using mink for toilet paper and playing croquette with Faberge eggs.) Fortunately for the Bryant family, a good samaritan sorted out a GoFundMe page and the ice cream bill was paid in full—and then some. ‘Thank you so much for your mind-blowing generosity,’ wrote Noah’s mother on the page, adding that the surplus donations will go toward Noah’s education. I for one wish Noah Bryant all the very best with his education, and also with his 918 SpongeBob popsicle stash. Well done, son.