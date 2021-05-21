111-year-old Australian man recommends snacking on chicken brains
We here at The Takeout are suckers for elders sharing food-related longevity secrets. A few weeks ago, we reported on a 100-year-old Chicagoan who owed his long life to a steady diet of “cake and pie.” Before that, there was the 101-year-old Pennsylvania man who relied on his daily 4 p.m. Coors Light. Before that, there was a 112-year-old woman who credited her longevity to a nightly dram of single malt whiskey. Now, we have Dexter Kruger, a retired cattle rancher and Australia’s oldest-ever man on record. Kruger’s secret to living 111 years? Eating chicken brains.thetakeout.com