newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Toilet Paper, Diapers & 8 Other Products That Will Be More Expensive Soon

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago

Attention shoppers -- we have an announcement you probably don't want to hear. Supply chain interruptions coupled with inflation are set to translate into higher prices for consumer goods, so your next trip to the grocery or big-box store could cost more than you are used to.

Support Small Biz: Don't Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates -- Ends May 31

Here's a look at some household items that will be more expensive in the coming weeks -- plus, some that already are.

Last updated: May 21, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HaiDR_0a7BLC8n00

Toilet Paper

Although we are no longer faced with toilet paper shortages, we will soon be facing toilet paper price hikes. Kimberly-Clark Corporation, which makes the Cottonelle, Scott and Viva brands, announced in March that it will be raising prices on "a majority of its North America consumer products business," including toilet paper, USA Today reported.

"The percentage increases are in the mid-to-high single digits," the company said in a news release. "Nearly all of the increases will be effective in late June."

Helpful: 20 Ways to Pay Less at Costco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRWrM_0a7BLC8n00

Baby and Child Care Products

Kimberly-Clark said that the price hikes will affect baby and child care products as well. Huggies and Pull-Ups are among the brands owned by the company.

According to the news release, the planned price increases "are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation."

Proctor & Gamble -- which owns Pampers -- also announced that it would be raising prices, CNN reported.

Find Out: The Items That You Should Continue To Stock Up On

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YaQ9_0a7BLC8n00

Feminine Care Products

Kotex feminine hygiene products -- also owned by Kimberly-Clark -- may also be more expensive come late June. And Tampax products, which are owned by Proctor & Gamble, will be getting more expensive in mid-September, CNN reported.

Other Price Hikes: Goods and Services That Will Be More Expensive in 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0u7V_0a7BLC8n00

Cereal

General Mills announced plans to raise prices on its products due to rising commodity and transportation costs, Food Navigator USA reported. That means your Cheerios could be getting pricier.

Signs We’re Bouncing Back: 6 Ways Americans’ Spending Has Changed Since Last Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300rtJ_0a7BLC8n00

Soda

Coca-Cola announced in April that it would be raising prices on some of its products to offset increased commodity costs, CNBC reported.

“We intend to manage those intelligently, thinking through the way we use package sizes and really optimize the price points for consumers,” CEO James Quincey told CNBC.

Compare: 10 Things That Are Cheaper Today Than They Were 10 Years Ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otsFU_0a7BLC8n00

Coffee

J.M. Smucker raised the price of its Jif peanut butter in August 2020, The Food Institute reported, and now the company is considering raising prices on its coffee brands as well, Reuters reported. Smucker owns the Folgers and Dunkin brands of coffee.

Peets is also considering raising its coffee prices.

Be Prepared: 10 Supply Shortages That May Happen Again This Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KasBk_0a7BLC8n00

Clorox

Clorox is considering raising prices on its cleaning products to balance out inflationary costs, CNBC reported.

" We’re looking at price increases, although we’re being very measured and taking that in a category-by-category approach and, of course, we’ll focus on innovation and margin-accretive innovation," CEO Linda Rendle told Jim Cramer.

Read: 34 Things That Shouldn’t Be This Expensive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmEz3_0a7BLC8n00

Wine, Beer and Liquor

Alcohol prices have been on the rise in 2021, and a January report from Silicon Valley Bank predicted that wine sales and consumption will continue their upward trend in 2021. According to a recent Forbes analysis, the cost of wine, beer and liquor will continue to increase this year.

See: A Look at How We’ve Been Spending on Alcohol During COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QobdS_0a7BLC8n00

Home Gardening Supplies

With many people taking up gardening as a pandemic hobby, supplies have been in high demand which has led to shortages. In response, the price of seeds, flowers and potted plants rose more than 10.5% between February 2020 and February 2021, and may continue to increase, Forbes reported.

Tips: Shopping Mistakes You’re Making and How To Stop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bv69W_0a7BLC8n00

Household Appliances

A surge in demand for household appliances -- especially refrigerators and freezers -- coupled with supply chain issues has led the cost of appliances to rise over the past year, Forbes reported.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Toilet Paper, Diapers & 8 Other Products That Will Be More Expensive Soon

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Quincey
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Products#Cleaning Products#Paper Money#Household Goods#Household Appliances#Cottonelle#Usa Today#Huggies#Pull Ups#Proctor Gamble#Pampers#Cnn#Cereal General Mills#Food Navigator Usa#Cheerios#Americans#Soda Coca Cola#Cnbc#Jif#The Food Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Shopping
Related
ShoppingInverse

44 cheap products that save you from having to buy expensive stuff

I would love to be able to run out and buy a new car, remodel my kitchen, and pick up a delicious cold brew coffee whenever the mood strikes. I’m on a budget, though — and honestly, even if I could do those things, I think I’m too much of a penny pincher to spend with reckless abandon. I enjoy finding a better, cheaper, or smarter way of getting the yummy coffee or gorgeous counters I crave almost as much as having those things. I know I’m not the only one playing this game, because some of my best sources — when I’m researching a new life hack — dwell in the reviews on Amazon. That is a crowd that loves to cheap products that save you from buying expensive stuff.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Toilet paper is getting more expensive due to soaring prices for its key ingredient. It's the latest item to be squeezed by high demand and shipping delays as the economy reopens.

Toilet paper is about to get more expensive due to the rising cost of wood pulp. Kimberly-Clark, which makes Scott and Cottonelle, warned that its prices will go up in June. Toilet paper is one of several consumer goods currently facing tight supply or rising costs. See more stories on...
ShoppingPosted by
Best Life

Stop Using This Ikea Product Immediately, Experts Say

Ikea has long been a bargain home shopper's paradise, offering everything from bedding to plants to kitchen cabinetry to meatballs in one place. However, if you've recently taken a trip to the Swedish home store, you may want to get rid of at least one of the products you picked up there, as a few popular goods from Ikea are subject to a new recall over safety concerns. Read on to discover if you should be removing these from your home now.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

Costco Just Quietly Downsized This Product

There's no doubt the grocery shopping experience is different now because of the coronavirus. Costco recently lifted a pandemic rule put in place in March 2020 and is bringing back samples (there's a twist, though). But now there's evidence that products themselves are also changing, and some customers say it's not for the better.
EconomyPosted by
Best Life

This Coke Product Is Disappearing From Shelves

Since 1886, people have trusted Coca-Cola to be a brand that delivers quality drinks they can depend on. But with other massive beverage brands like PepsiCo providing serious competition, Coca-Cola has had to repeatedly reinvent itself over the years with new products. Not all of Coke's new products become fan favorites, however, and the company is no stranger to failed experiments—like New Coke, which was pulled from shelves completely in 2002. Now, cola drinkers will have to say goodbye to another beverage. One Coke product is disappearing from shelves forever, as the company has announced that it is being discontinued. Read on to find out which Coke product you won't be able to find in the near future.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

This Wood Box on Amazon Will Only Cost You $100

With the world soon reopening and many hoping to reemerge from their caverns of isolation sporting a jaw-dropping body transformation that’s more Kim Kardashian than Freddy Krueger, it’s no wonder home workout equipment is having a bit of a moment. After decades of gimmicky infomercials and Instagram oddities, we figured we’d seen ‘em all and no product in this space could possibly stop us in our tracks. And then we came across a wooden box being sold by Amazon Basics for $96.34.
EconomyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Schafer: Why cars, chips, lumber and other goods are suddenly more expensive

The value of my car, which has been gathering dust in our garage for most of the pandemic, increased lately after 12 years of declining. Nothing is "classic" about the car, but the estimated value on CarGurus is up and it must be for nearly any other car that still runs. After months of price increases, the automobile-auction company Manheim reported, used-car wholesale prices jumped an additional 7% just in the first couple of weeks of April.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Toilet Paper Prices are Rising in Minnesota

So, at the beginning of this pandemic, we saw people hoarding toilet paper. I had no idea why that was happening, and honestly, I still don't. It was so bad, that there had to be limits put on how many packages of toilet paper you could buy. I'm still wondering where these people stored all of that product. I mean, I buy it in bulk- one package at a time, and I hardly have room for that one package, let alone 5 or 6 of those giant packs.
TrafficColumbia Daily Herald

Toilet paper. Gasoline. What’s next?

Most of us can think back a year and remember the great Toilet Paper Crisis. There appears to have been a brief shortfall of production and distribution. But it was never significant enough that it should have spawned the fear, screeching and scuffles that followed. It was a less critical...
Texas StatePosted by
TheStreet

Mansfield Plumbing Products Unveils Nyren, Its Dynamic First Bidet Toilet

PERRYSVILLE, Ohio, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While they've been used around the world for over 300 years, it took a global pandemic and historic toilet paper shortage for many Americans to discover the benefits of bidets. Now, as the popularity of the hygienic bathroom fixtures soars in the United States, Mansfield is rising to the occasion by introducing its first-ever toilet with a built-in bidet attachment.