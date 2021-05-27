Cereal, Toilet Paper & 8 Other Products That Will Be More Expensive Soon

Attention shoppers -- we have an announcement you probably don't want to hear. Supply chain interruptions coupled with inflation are set to translate into higher prices for consumer goods, so your next trip to the grocery or big-box store could cost more than you are used to.

Here's a look at some household items that will be more expensive in the coming weeks -- plus, some that already are.

Toilet Paper

Although we are no longer faced with toilet paper shortages, we will soon be facing toilet paper price hikes. Kimberly-Clark Corporation, which makes the Cottonelle, Scott and Viva brands, announced in March that it will be raising prices on "a majority of its North America consumer products business," including toilet paper, USA Today reported.

"The percentage increases are in the mid-to-high single digits," the company said in a news release. "Nearly all of the increases will be effective in late June."

Baby and Child Care Products

Kimberly-Clark said that the price hikes will affect baby and child care products as well. Huggies and Pull-Ups are among the brands owned by the company.

According to the news release, the planned price increases "are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation."

Proctor & Gamble -- which owns Pampers -- also announced that it would be raising prices, CNN reported.

Feminine Care Products

Kotex feminine hygiene products -- also owned by Kimberly-Clark -- may also be more expensive come late June. And Tampax products, which are owned by Proctor & Gamble, will be getting more expensive in mid-September, CNN reported.

Cereal

General Mills announced plans to raise prices on its products due to rising commodity and transportation costs, Food Navigator USA reported. That means your Cheerios could be getting pricier.

Soda

Coca-Cola announced in April that it would be raising prices on some of its products to offset increased commodity costs, CNBC reported.

“We intend to manage those intelligently, thinking through the way we use package sizes and really optimize the price points for consumers,” CEO James Quincey told CNBC.

Coffee

J.M. Smucker raised the price of its Jif peanut butter in August 2020, The Food Institute reported, and now the company is considering raising prices on its coffee brands as well, Reuters reported. Smucker owns the Folgers and Dunkin brands of coffee.

Peets is also considering raising its coffee prices.

Clorox

Clorox is considering raising prices on its cleaning products to balance out inflationary costs, CNBC reported.

" We’re looking at price increases, although we’re being very measured and taking that in a category-by-category approach and, of course, we’ll focus on innovation and margin-accretive innovation," CEO Linda Rendle told Jim Cramer.

Wine, Beer and Liquor

Alcohol prices have been on the rise in 2021, and a January report from Silicon Valley Bank predicted that wine sales and consumption will continue their upward trend in 2021. According to a recent Forbes analysis, the cost of wine, beer and liquor will continue to increase this year.

Home Gardening Supplies

With many people taking up gardening as a pandemic hobby, supplies have been in high demand which has led to shortages. In response, the price of seeds, flowers and potted plants rose more than 10.5% between February 2020 and February 2021, and may continue to increase, Forbes reported.

Household Appliances

A surge in demand for household appliances -- especially refrigerators and freezers -- coupled with supply chain issues has led the cost of appliances to rise over the past year, Forbes reported.

