Gulfstream Park Results Friday May 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 1 day ago

2nd-$20,000, Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.600, 46.940, 1:11.630, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.440. Witch Hunter120465-24-hd1-11-6¾M. Meneses3.402.402.200.70. Special Counsel120131-hd1-12-32-2¼M. Vasquez3.002.602.20. Queen of Cause120244-hd5-43-23-4½W. Garcia3.8018.70. She Takes Heart113623-1½2-½4-24-4M. Fuentes5.50. Levy Land110512-hd3-½5-2½5-3½R. Diaz9.40. Ledecky120356666J. Alonso57.20. $1 Daily Double (4-4) paid $13.60; $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $5.40;...

