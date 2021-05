When Apple first announced Fitness+, there was some confusion about why they didn't allow you to AirPlay the workouts to your TV or another AirPlay-compatible screen. After all, following along to a workout on the biggest screen you have makes it much easier to do, as evidenced by the fact that Apple designed a whole app for the Apple TV to be able to use Fitness+ on it. Not everyone has the best Apple TV to take advantage of the Fitness app, but many people have AirPlay-compatible TVs.