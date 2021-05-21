Cucumber-Mint Lemonade | Andrew Zimmern

Rice is big business. According to USA Rice, Americans produce 20 billion pounds of this starchy staple each year, with the average U.S. citizen consuming 27 pounds annually. Our love of this food is not particularly noteworthy. But what's surprising about these rice statistics is that 80 percent of all rice grown in the United States is also consumed in the United States. And then there are all the varieties of this carbohydrate rich food; in fact, there are over 120,000 varieties of rice, all classified by grain size, all throughout the world. Of course, some are quite fragrant, filling the kitchen with incredible aromatics, and others are quite processed. No wonder it can be such a chore to find the perfect rice to always have on hand in your pantry.