Cucumber-Mint Lemonade | Andrew Zimmern

This roasted salmon quinoa bowl with green goddess dressing is loaded with protein, healthy fats, and fiber. My friend Meghan Punda, a nurse practitioner and holistic nutritionist who focuses on women’s health issues, like balancing hormones and healing the gut, asked me to develop a recipe for her Nourished + Well community — something seasonal, nutrient-dense, whole foods based, and (of course!) delicious. Using the supergrain quinoa as my building block, I came up with this roasted salmon bowl with creamy avocado, crispy cucumber and green goddess dressing. It’s loaded with protein, healthy fats, and fiber, and it’s easy to make on a busy weeknight, too. The quinoa and dressing can be made ahead of time, and the salmon cooks in just 10 minutes!