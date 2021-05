Manchester United tie against Liverpool that was rescheduled for May 13th might be rescheduled once again due to fear of fan unrest. There are concerns with the second round of anti-Glazer protests rumored to be on the offing with The Anfield Buzz, a Twitter account dedicated to news coverage of Liverpool, sharing an image that has been circulating around social media, which suggests a possibility of a potential repeat of the scenes that were witnessed last week.