newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Rural Oregon Counties Vote to Secede to Idaho

By Free Beer and Hot Wings
Posted by 
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you remember a few years back, when people started a petition to sell Montana to Canada? The petition said that the sale would help pay off some of the US debt. According to Ian Hammond who started the petition on change.org. We have too much debt and Montana is...

963theblaze.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Portland, OR
State
Maine State
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Legislature#Us Congress#Secede#The Epoch Times#The Us Congress#Epoch Times Several#Rural#Politicians#Change Org#Canada#Party Politics#People#Debt#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Woman Has Applied for Over 170 jobs. She’s Still Looking

Help wanted signs dot businesses across Montana. Employers in many industries have noted their struggle to find workers. State unemployment rates have dropped to pre-pandemic levels, and data shows around 16,000 workers are currently needed to fill vacant positions in Montana. The shortage isn't new. This 2018 article from Montana Business Quarterly lamenting the lack of employees could have been written yesterday.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Video Shows Craziness of Shed Antler Hunting in Montana

In all my years wandering the woods and prairies of Montana, I have always been delighted to find shed antlers. It doesn't happen all the time, but if you spend time looking and knowing what your looking for, it can sometimes benefit you financially. There is a huge market for antlers that deer, elk and moose shed every winter. Just look at your nearest pet store. People are buying antlers and turning them into high priced dog toys. Others are making everything from knife handles and jewelry to chandeliers. Each year the price people are willing to pay for shed antlers seems to go up. Which, in turn, creates somewhat of a gold rush attitude for shed hunters.
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Oregon Stateoregonherald.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of...
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.