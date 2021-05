In an emotional interview for Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple+ series The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga opened up about the devastating effect of being raped by a producer when she was 19. "They didn't stop asking me, and then I just froze, and I just – I don't even remember," Gaga said on the program while crying as she remembered the producer -- who she did not want to name -- threatening to set fire to her music if she didn't take her clothes off.