Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Parade and gathering cap police week events honoring officers (photos)

An officer May 11 followed up on an investigation involving an online ad for a car that was listed for sale at $7,800. The man received an email from a woman who said she was interested in it. Information was exchanged as were conversations via emails and texting. The “buyer” then texted the seller’s mother. She said she would send her son a check for its cost and pay a mover’s transport fee to send the car to Virginia. The seller then received an $11,940 check via FedEx. The name on it was not the same as the correspondent. The seller opened a bank account at a local bank into which he placed the check. The bank told him it would take two to three business days for it to clear. On May 5 the mother received a text from the woman saying the bank contacted her that the check cleared. The mother and son went to the bank and withdrew $4,240 in cash as instructed by the buyer who then said to package $4,000 in cash and mail it to someone in Florida. They did just that via FedEx. The mother on May 6 received an alert from FedEx it was unable to deliver the package and returned it to the FedEx facility. The mother relayed this to the buyer who planned to pick it up there. Later that night the buyer texted the mother and said she just lost her mother to cancer and could no longer complete the car purchase. They needed the money for funeral expenses. She would send the check back. She then instructed the mother to send another $4,000 in cash to someone in New York. The mother withdrew the cash from her personal bank account and sent it to the given address. The mother received a text May 10 from the buyer that she longer wanted to buy the car and would like the rest of the money returned to her. The mother declined and said she did not feel good about the entire transaction and planned to speak with a lawyer. The buyer never contacted her again. The mother and son May 11 received a bank notice the deposited check was fake and they were responsible for the money they withdrew. The two were out $8,000.