Cleveland, OH

Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Parade and gathering cap police week events honoring officers (photos)

Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 day ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hundreds of police officers from departments from around the region gathered in Cleveland Friday for the annual Greater Cleveland Police Memorial Parade. The parade, which marks one of the final events of police week to current officers and those who died in the line of duty, ended at the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial at Huntington Park near West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue. Attendees paid tribute to the 191 fallen police officers whose names are etched in the black granite monument.

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

