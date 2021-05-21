Sublime Text 4 launches with many improvements and license changes
The team behind Sublime Text have announced the release of the fourth major version of the popular text editor. It comes with lots of features that improve workflow and it also sees a change to the way license keys work. This update includes native support for Apple Silicon processors and comes with Linux ARM64 builds for compatibility with devices like the Raspberry Pi, however, it no longer works on Windows XP, Windows Vista, Mac OS X 10.7 and Mac OS X 10.8.www.neowin.net