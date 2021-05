Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands accused of yet another dastardly cover-up—this time, for using a proletariat PC laptop disguised as a bougie MacBook. Right now on the Liberal Party website for “Team Trudeau Training,” a hub that teaches supporters how to organize in their riding, there’s a photo of Trudeau sitting cheerfully in front of what appears to be a MacBook while in a video conference. Upon closer inspection, though, it’s clear the Apple logo is just a sticker, covering up a decidedly less cool Hewlett-Packard logo. The charging cable, also visible, is black, not white, and shaped differently than the standard square Apple charger.