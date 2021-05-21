MDH reports one additional COVID-19 case in Mower County Friday for cumulative total of 4,687

For the first time since secondary students returned to in-person learning, the numbers of quarantined students has decreased in Rochester's public schools. According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there were 21 new cases of COVID during the week of May 3-9. During the same period, there were 432 students and staff in quarantine. The number of people in quarantine was down by more than 200 from the week before when it hit a high of 651.