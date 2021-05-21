MDH reports one additional COVID-19 case in Mower County Friday for cumulative total of 4,687
Mower County logged 4,560 confirmed and 127 probable COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 4,687 since the onset of the pandemic, up one from Thursday, according to numbers released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials stated that 42,418 healthcare workers have now tested positive for the virus, and just over 583,000 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.www.myaustinminnesota.com