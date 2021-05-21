newsbreak-logo
Florida State

Will protests end across Florida with Middle East cease fire?

By Lena Salzbank
cbs12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After 11 days of violence, Israeli officials along and Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire. Rising tensions could be seen even here in South Florida as pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protestors took to the streets in Boca Raton. Rabbi Efrem Goldberg says he is grateful...

