Brookline Arts Center offers in-person summer classes

Wicked Local
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brookline Arts Center will offer in-person classes this summer for kids, teens and adults. “This summer’s programs are going to look a little different than past years,” the BAC wrote in a statement on their website. “The safety of our faculty, students and staff is our top priority. We will be offering half-day programs for children ages 5 to 17 and will continue to offer virtual classes and adult evening and weekend classes. We are committed to continue providing the same high-quality classes and programs our community is used to receiving from the BAC.”

www.wickedlocal.com
