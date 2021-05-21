Brookline Arts Center offers in-person summer classes
The Brookline Arts Center will offer in-person classes this summer for kids, teens and adults. “This summer’s programs are going to look a little different than past years,” the BAC wrote in a statement on their website. “The safety of our faculty, students and staff is our top priority. We will be offering half-day programs for children ages 5 to 17 and will continue to offer virtual classes and adult evening and weekend classes. We are committed to continue providing the same high-quality classes and programs our community is used to receiving from the BAC.”www.wickedlocal.com