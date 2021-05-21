Brookline Arts Center offers in-person summer classes

COURTESY OF BROOKLINE COUNCIL OF AGING AT BROOKLINE SENIOR CENTER. For more information on weekly, ongoing Senior Center events, call 617-730-2770. The center is now offering hot “grab and go” lunches Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays in collaboration with Springwell. To reserve a hot lunch, residents must call the Senior Center at 617-730-2747 two business days in advance. There will be no admission to the Senior Center for any reason at the time of pickup. Those who are not feeling well and/or have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher should stay home and contact their physician. Face coverings (i.e., scarf, mask, bandana) are required when picking up the meal. Residents will be required to follow the directions provided by staff and volunteers at the time of arrival. Employees will ask residents for information on the phone so that they do not need to fill out forms at the time of pick up. For more information on the menu selections, call 617-730-2747.