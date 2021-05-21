newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

On This Day 1996: Ani Difranco Releases Iconic Album Dilate

By Otis Junior
wfpk.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day 25 years ago, Ani Difranco shared her seventh studio album Dilate. Aside from her rendition of the hymn “Amazing Grace”, Difranco wrote and performed every song on the album, even playing the majority of the instrumentation. Stream Dilate on Spotify below!. Ready for more great music? Listen...

wfpk.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ani Difranco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On This Day#Studio Album#Amazing Grace#Ani Difranco Releases#Wfpk#Stream Dilate#Song
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Tool: 10,000 Days - Album Of The Week Club review

We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. Lost Keys (Blame Hofmann) On its release in 2006, Tool's fourth album 10,000 Days was viewed as a disappointment by some, for no other reason than it took so long to arrive (five years - little did we know what was to come) and because of the album it had to follow, the band's 2001 masterpiece Lateralus.
Entertainmentwfpk.org

Iconic Joan Jett albums get graphic novel and vinyl releases

Z2 Comics is putting their unique stamp on another iconic rocker’s material to celebrate a huge milestone. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts- 40×40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock n’ Roll will be a graphic novel celebration of the 40th anniversary of Jett’s iconic second and third albums. Tara McPherson, one of...
Musicklcc.org

Ani DiFranco: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Ani DiFranco has always done things her...
Musicinterviewmagazine.com

Julia Stone Is Listening to Leonard Cohen, Rosalía, and Alanis Morissette

This is “Add to Queue,” our attempt to sort through the cacophony of music floating in the algorithmic atmosphere by consulting the experts themselves. Our favorite musicians tell us about their favorite music—the sad, the happy, the dinner party-y, the songs they want played at their funeral. In this edition, we speak with Julia Stone, the Australian electro-pop singer and alum of the brother-sister duo Angus & Julia Stone, whose third solo album, Sixty Summers, ushers in a season of wistful nostalgia and rooftop nights. Produced by St. Vincent and featuring Matt Berninger of The National, Sixty Summers is the musician’s first solo album in eight years. Below, Stone discusses her relationship to music, from playing the “spooky flute” to the timeless humanity of Leonard Cohen.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

JULIANA HATFIELD RELEASES NEW ALBUM “BLOOD” TODAY”

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. –Juliana Hatfield has released her 19th solo studio album Blood, “an irresistible catharsis laced with endless earworms” (- WBUR ) TODAY!. Blood takes a deep dive into the dark side with a lens on modern human psychology and behaviour. “I think these songs are a reaction to how seriously and negatively a lot of people have been affected by the past four years,” says Juliana. “But it’s fun, musically. There’s a lot of playing around. I didn’t really have a plan when I started this project.”
Musicklbjfm.com

Myles Kennedy releases ‘Love Rain Down’ ahead of album release

Myles Kennedy has released the video for Love Rain Down, taken from upcoming solo album The Ides Of March which is set to drop on May 14. Love Rain Down follows a few other tracks released from the upcoming album, including In Stride, which was released in February; the title track, which dropped in March, and Get Along, which debuted last month.
MusicBinghampton University Pipe Dream

Weezer releases their 15th album, “Van Weezer”

In late 2019, Weezer announced their Hella Mega Tour that would include Green Day and Fall Out Boy alongside them in stadiums worldwide to rock out. Along with that was the announcement of their next album, “Van Weezer.” An ode to the late, great Eddie Van Halen, it would be a full-on rock album calling back to the 1980s rock and metal era. Unfortunately, the album was delayed almost an entire year due to COVID-19, and on May 7, the album is finally out with surprisingly solid results.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Chrissie Hynde Announces Bob Dylan Covers Album

Chrissie Hynde will be releasing an album of Bob Dylan covers, the Pretenders singer announced on Monday. The LP, titled Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, will be out on May 21st via BMG. In a statement, Hynde explains that she recorded the album during the Covid-19...
Musicmxdwn.com

Posthumous DMX Album Exodus to Be Released in May 2021

DMX’s posthumous album Exodus has been officially announced for May 28 release on Def Jam. It was recorded shortly before his passing and consists of all-new original material. Before he died, DMX announced plans for this comeback album following his release from prison in 2019. He had spent a year...
Musicloudersound.com

Porcupine Tree to release live 2003 album

Porcupine Tree have announced that they will release a new live album, House Of Blues, Los Angeles 2003. Originally available on Bandcamp, the live recording will be available as a double album on blue vinyl on July 31. "In the Summer of 2003, we teamed up with Opeth for a...
Musichot1061.com

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar For Upcoming Albums

With more and more music released each year, it’s a near-impossible task to keep track of everything that’s coming. From pop to hip-hop to alternative to K-pop to country, the choices made available feel endless — not to mention vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Billboard‘s running calendar of upcoming releases...
MusicThe Eagle Times

CD Review: Karen McFeeters releases first album in 12 years

It’s been 12 years since Karen McFeeters’ last released an album of her songs. We’ve missed the honey voiced, no nonsense singing from this talented part time performer. With her fourth album “Bonfire” we are brought back into the welcoming production values that McFeeters and her producer/multi-instrumentalist Colin McCaffrey have created for this 12-song set of tunes.
MusicKBOE Radio

RODNEY CROWELL TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM IN JULY

Rodney Crowell is releasing a new album this summer. The singer just announced that his 18th studio album, “Triage,” will drop July 23rd. “Near the end of 2018, I began scribbling the first few lines that would become songs on yet another album,” he shares. “With monotheism, climate change, and cultural divide foremost on my mind, adequately framing the healing power of Universal Love became my primary goal.”
MusicPunknews.org

Shannon and the Clams to release new album, share video

Shannon and the Clams have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Year of the Spider and will be out August 20 via Easy Eye Sound. The band have also released a music video for their first single "Midnight Wine". The video was animated by Cody Blanchard. Shannon and the Clams last released Onion in 2018. Check out the video below.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Kississippi announces new album + releases “Big Dipper”

Kississippi has just announced that her new album, Mood Ring, will be released on August 6th via Triple Crown Records. Pre-orders for the record can be found here. The last five years for Kississippi (Zoe Reynolds) has been a rollercoaster and has taken the young songwriter through every color and mood imaginable. Mood Ring is a direct result of that, serving as a product of Reynolds stepping outside of her comfort zone.
Rock Musicwfpk.org

Perfume Genius releases concert film for album anniversary

May 15th marked the one year anniversary of the release of Perfume Genius‘ fifth album, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately. Now Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas has shared a previously-livestreamed concert to celebrate the occasion!. Hadreas addressed the milestone and thanked fans on social media:. Backed by a six-piece band...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Kitt Wakeley releases new single featuring Joe Satriani today

Songwriter/composer/arranger/producer Kitt Wakeley will release a new single featuring the best-selling instrumental rock guitarist of all time, Joe Satriani, on Friday, May 14th on all major DSPs, including Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, and more. “Forgive Me” is Wakeley’s second song to feature Satriani and the third single overall from his upcoming album, Symphony of Sinners and Saints, which will be released Friday, May 21st. To view the “Forgive Me” video, click here.