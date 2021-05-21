On This Day 1996: Ani Difranco Releases Iconic Album Dilate

This is “Add to Queue,” our attempt to sort through the cacophony of music floating in the algorithmic atmosphere by consulting the experts themselves. Our favorite musicians tell us about their favorite music—the sad, the happy, the dinner party-y, the songs they want played at their funeral. In this edition, we speak with Julia Stone, the Australian electro-pop singer and alum of the brother-sister duo Angus & Julia Stone, whose third solo album, Sixty Summers, ushers in a season of wistful nostalgia and rooftop nights. Produced by St. Vincent and featuring Matt Berninger of The National, Sixty Summers is the musician’s first solo album in eight years. Below, Stone discusses her relationship to music, from playing the “spooky flute” to the timeless humanity of Leonard Cohen.