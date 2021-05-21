Cintra launches Database Anywhere and Database Freedom programs

In December 2020, a large cosmetic surgery chain in the UK fell victim to a ransomware attack as close to 1 TB of patient photo data was stolen. While patients were naturally concerned about their private records being exposed in the public domain, the hospital chain had to consider the economic impact and irreparable reputational loss from such an attack. If you thought that the financial and internet sectors were the most susceptible to data security breaches, think again. According to The Tenable Research 2020 Threat Landscape Retrospective Report, of the 22 billion records of personal information exposed last year, the largest share belonged to the healthcare industry.