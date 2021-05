For Omniah Elmorshedy, the path to a PharmD looked a little different than most. A student in our Distance Degrees and Programs Office, Elmorshedy already had a Bachelor’s of Pharmacy from Egypt and had been practicing pharmacy in her home country, where a doctor of pharmacy is not necessary. She moved permanently to the United States in 2015 where she had a seven-month internship, took and passed the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination (NAPLEX), and was able to practice as a licensed Pharmacist – and yet, she wanted more.