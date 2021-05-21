newsbreak-logo
On This Day 1996: Soundgarden Releases Down on the Upside

Otis Junior
wfpk.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 1996, Soundgarden shared their 5th studio album Down on the Upside. The album was self-produced by the band, and strayed from the heavier sounds of their previous releases. Due to interpersonal tension, Down on the Upside was the band’s last album for sixteen years. Stream Down...

