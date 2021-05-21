On This Day 1996: Soundgarden Releases Down on the Upside

In a new interview with the "2020'd" podcast, guitarist Jonathan Donais was asked how we landed the gig with ANTHRAX after previously spending almost two decades with SHADOWS FALL. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "SHADOWS FALL, a couple of the guys were having kids or about to have kids and got married, and they just didn't wanna be on the road anymore. And we weren't making enough where you could have that kind of stuff; you had to be on the road all the time. You can't be selfish anymore once you have a wife and kids. You can't [go], 'Well, I might make this much money, or I might not. But I'm gonna go have fun.' It came to the point where they had to choose that path. And then ANTHRAX lost their guitarist, and they asked me to fill in — just to fill in. And I was, like, 'Absolutely,' 'cause I kind of saw the writing on the wall with SHADOWS FALL."