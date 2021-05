To simply call his voice deep or gruff doesn’t do it justice. What emanates from Riley Downing’s vocal cords is a timeless reverberation, one that is soaked in the long, laboring days of a Midwestern life; the voice not of a god, but of a man working day in and day out to leave the world in a bit better shape than it once was. This truth is all over Downing’s debut solo record, Start It Over, and while it’s hard to place the album in any one genre — it beautifully explores every nook and cranny of Americana, soul, country, rock, and blues — his inimitable voice is the common thread that binds it all together.