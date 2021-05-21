newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Ethiopia convicts 3 troops of rape, charges 28 for killings

By ANDREW MELDRUM
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Ethiopia’s military prosecutors have convicted three soldiers of rape and pressed charges against 28 others suspected of killing civilians in the ongoing conflict in the northern Tigray region, the attorney general’s office announced Friday.

In addition, 25 other soldiers are charged with rape and other forms of sexual violence, the statement said.

The six-month-old Tigray conflict is blamed for the deaths of thousands of people and atrocities including rape, extrajudicial killings, and forced evictions, according to local authorities and aid groups.

The statement by the attorney general's office also confirmed reports of two massacres in Tigray. It said that 229 civilians were killed in the town of Mai Kadra at the beginning of November. And it said that 110 civilians were killed in the city of Axum on November 27 and 28 “by Eritrean troops.”

“The investigation shows that 70 civilians have been killed in the city (of Axum) while they were outdoors,” said the report, adding that some of those killed might have been “irregular combatants.” “Forty civilians seem to have been taken out of their homes and killed in home-to-home raids conducted by Eritrean troops,” said the report.

The deadly Tigray conflict started on November 4 after Ethiopia accused former leaders of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, or TPLF, of ordering an attack on an Ethiopian army base in the region.

Ethiopia’s leader, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, sent troops that quickly ousted the TPLF from Tigray's major cities and towns but a guerilla fight is widely reported to be continuing across the region.

Reports of atrocities have led U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to allege that “ethnic cleansing” is taking place in the western Tigray area.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution condemning “all violence against civilians” in Tigray and calling for the withdrawal of troops from neighboring Eritrea, which also sent troops to Tigray to support the Ethiopian government.

On Friday, some Ethiopians both at home and abroad staged a “Hands Off Ethiopia” social media campaign in which they urged foreign countries to stop “meddling in Ethiopia’s affairs.”

Abiy, who came to power in 2018 and introduced sweeping democratic reforms for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, has promised that the upcoming parliamentary elections on June 21 will be free and fair. His Prosperity Party must win a majority of seats in Ethiopia’s parliament for him to remain prime minister.

In addition to the Tigray conflict, Abiy's government is struggling to contain ethnic violence in several regions of Ethiopia. The opposition Oromo Federalist Congress has pledged to boycott the vote, saying it is being harassed by the authorities. Several of its leaders are still in prison following a wave of violent unrest sparked last summer by the killing of an Oromo musician.

Related
Sex CrimesUS News and World Report

Four Ethiopian Soldiers Convicted of Crimes Against Civilians in Tigray

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Three Ethiopian soldiers have been convicted of rape and one of killing a civilian in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the government said on Friday, the first public statement that soldiers had been found guilty of crimes against civilians in the conflict. Twenty-eight more soldiers are on trial for...
Sex Crimesbalkaninsight.com

Serbia Convicts Bosnian Serb Ex-Soldier of Wartime Rape

A Belgrade court found former Bosnian Serb Army soldier Dalibor Krstovic of raping a Bosniak woman who was being held prisoner at a school in Kalinovik in south-eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992. Belgrade Higher Court sentenced Dalibor Krstovic to nine years in prison on Thursday for raping a female...
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

Rape is being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia, say witnesses

Thousands of women and girls are being targeted by the deliberate tactic of using rape as a weapon in the civil war that has erupted in Ethiopia, according to eyewitnesses. In a rare account from inside the heavily isolated region of Tigray, where communications with the outside world are being deliberately cut off, an Ethiopian nun has spoken of the widespread horror she and her colleagues are seeing on a daily basis since a savage war erupted six months ago.
Sex CrimesMiami Herald

Ethiopia confirms rapes committed by soldiers in Tigray

The Ethiopian government confirmed on Monday that police officers and soldiers were involved in rapes committed in November in the conflict region of Tigray. An inquiry recorded 116 testimonies of rape that took place during the military offensive to capture of the town of Axum in November, the general prosecutor said in a statement.
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

Ethiopian patriarch pleads for international help to stop rape and genocide by government troops

Ethiopian government forces and their allies are committing genocide in the country’s war-torn northern province of Tigray, the head of Ethiopia’s Orthodox Church has claimed in a videoed statement demanding urgent international intervention. The appeal by Abuna [Patriarch] Mathias follows fresh allegations of ethnic cleansing, gang rapes, extrajudicial killings and...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Ethiopian Orthodox leader denounces Tigray 'carnage'

The head of Ethiopia's Orthodox Church has accused the government of wanting to "destroy" the country's northern Tigray region, in rare public criticism from a high-profile figure about the war there. The statement from Tigray native Abune Mathias, his first on the fighting since it began, appeared in a video recording ferried out of Ethiopia by a friend, and the patriarch claimed his earlier attempts to speak out had been "stifled and censored." The six-month-old war pits Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's military against forces loyal to Tigray's once dominant ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). "They are working day and night to destroy Tigray. They have no rest when it comes to destroying Tigrayans," Abune Mathias, speaking in the Amharic language, said in the 14-minute video.
Africasandiegouniontribune.com

Ethiopia ‘at a crossroads’ amid spiraling ethnic conflict

GONDAR, Ethiopia — Aba Yosief Desta preferred not to discuss the ethnicities of victims in the widening conflicts threatening Ethiopia’s unity. A wooden cross in hand, the Orthodox monk in yellow robes insisted that victims of massacres “have the same face.”. Speaking to The Associated Press from the city of...