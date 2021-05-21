Excited to know what the latest trends of Automotive Door Handles Market during forecast period of 2020-2026

Fat Replacers and Salt Reducers Market size is estimated at $2.83 billion in 2019, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The substances that are used as a substitute for fat in food are known as fat replacers that are mainly used to minimize the calorie content of the food while maintaining the same flavor and feel. Various types of fat replacers are carbohydrate-based fat replacers. Fat replacers find their use in the food and beverage industry. The dairy and meat industries are the key beneficiaries of the fat replacers owing to the reduced calorie and low fat food demand. The key goal of the food industries is to maintain the market equity and at the same time reducing the amount of salt. Growing concerns to improve health and the need for food products with enhanced texture and flavors are key factors driving the growth of market.