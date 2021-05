“We are sparking a broader interest in kombucha and will heighten our reach with the launch of our Tropical and Watermelon,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer at Stratus Group and KÖE Organic Kombucha. “We’re seeing strong growth in cities like Atlanta, where our dollar velocities are double those of the legacy kombucha brands, and San Diego, where three of our SKUs are in the top 10, according to IRI. We’re excited to launch these amazing new flavors to support a future where healthy probiotic drinks are more accessible – in taste, price point and availability.”