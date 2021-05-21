newsbreak-logo
San Francisco PD: Suspect arrested in recent Powell Street stabbing

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at approximately 10:30 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Central Station were flagged down on the 200 block of Powell Street regarding an aggravated assault. Officers located a 34-year-old male victim stabbed in the face. Officers rendered medical aid and summoned medics to the scene. Witnesses told officers that the suspect approached the victim and asked for money. The victim told the suspect he did not have any money. The suspect began yelling, produced a knife and cut the victim on his face. The suspect immediately fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

www.crimevoice.com
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Teen arrested as suspect in Excelsior District homicide

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) San Francisco police on Saturday arrested a 17-year-old male on suspicion of the killing of a man in the Excelsior District. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Friday when police responded to a reported shooting near Vienna Street and Persia Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital and died of his injuries.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Police investigate possible connection between deadly back-to-back shootings in Potrero Hill

Police are investigating whether a pair of back-to-back shootings that killed two men Saturday near the Potrero Hill housing projects are connected. The deadly shootings occurred within hours of each other in the midst of what Police Chief Bill Scott described as a “tragic wave of gun violence” in San Francisco that also included a third homicide on Friday.