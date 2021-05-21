San Francisco PD: Suspect arrested in recent Powell Street stabbing

“On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at approximately 10:30 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Central Station were flagged down on the 200 block of Powell Street regarding an aggravated assault. Officers located a 34-year-old male victim stabbed in the face. Officers rendered medical aid and summoned medics to the scene. Witnesses told officers that the suspect approached the victim and asked for money. The victim told the suspect he did not have any money. The suspect began yelling, produced a knife and cut the victim on his face. The suspect immediately fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.