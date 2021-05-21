Four children injured after gust of wind sends bounce house flying

MESA, Ariz. — Heavy winds blew a bounce house into the air Thursday, injuring four children inside it — the second mishap involving kids and a large inflatable in Arizona this week.

The Mesa Fire Department said a strong gust of wind lifted a bounce house several feet off the ground around 4:30 p.m. during a party celebrating the end of the school year, KNXV reported.

It is unclear how many children were inside the bounce house at the time it was airborne. However, four children aged 5 to 11 were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

This is the second incident in days where a bounce house has been lifted into the air.

Two children where injured Sunday when a bounce house was lifted 20 feet into the air and traveled 75 feet after getting caught up in a dust devil in Chino Valley, KNXV reported. The two children suffered severe injuries. Layla Borne, 6, is in a wheelchair with broken bones. Arlene Romero, 7, suffered neck and back injuries.

The families set up a crowd-sourced funded account to help pay for medical costs.