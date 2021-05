SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday for a new Town Center on the Salem campus of Richfield Living, a senior living and rehabilitation facility. The new Town Center features several dining venues, with outside dining overlooking the lower lake and 52 acres of campus, plus a wellness center, salon, chapel and community room. Two apartment complexes have opened as homes for independently living seniors. Residents can socialize and join clubs with the help of a community app to keep residents up to date on activities.