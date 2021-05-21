newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Independent Gamer: How ‘Star Wars’ Influenced the Tranquil, Forest-Like World of ‘Stonefly’

By Trilby Beresford
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Independent Gamer is a curated roundup of news from indie gaming, landing here every other Friday. As the daughter of a mechanic, Annika Stonefly has absorbed a certain amount of passion and knowledge even if she isn’t quite sure how to exercise those muscles. A great adventure to recover a family heirloom awaits her in Stonefly, the upcoming action-adventure game from Texas-based developer Flight School Studio and Los Angeles publisher MWM Interactive, both of which have teams well populated by women.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Video Game#Game Design#Indie Gaming#Landscape Design#Independent Films#Indie Films#Sonic Adventure#The Independent Gamer#Flight School Studio#Mwm Interactive#Mass Effect Andromeda#Star Wars Rebels#Rainbow Six Siege#Flight School#Aaa#Epic Games Store#Digitales Interactive#Snes#Gameplay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Star Wars
Country
Philippines
Country
Germany
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Lifestyleyale.edu

How Balancing Creativity and Rigor Helped Disney Build a Star Wars Vacation Experience

The Values Proposition series is made possible by The Forrest E. Mars, Sr. Fund for Values and Ethics in Management. Balance is a big thing for me. I’m a right-brain and left-brain person. As much as I love drawing, theater, and the craziness of art, I’m also a strategic thinker and a problem solver. At Yale SOM, Negotiations was my favorite class, and I nerded out on Excel spreadsheet modeling.
Small Businesssnntv.com

Like Simulated World Building Games? Try Politics and War Today!

Originally Posted On: Like Simulated World Building Games? Try Politics and War Today! – Influencive. At just sixteen years old, Alex Winchell already had three years of web and game design under his belt. With that experience, he launched a game called Politics and War online in 2014. Now, with over seven years of experience, he has been managing his game, his digital marketing and web design company in Billings, Montana, and working on his MBA at the University of Montana.
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Omotesando Adventure

Omotesando Adventure (表参道アドベンチャー) is a text adventure game where the player takes the role of an editor at a failing computer magazine that is trying to sneak into ASCII's office building while it is closed on a Sunday. The hope is that the player will somehow be able to sabotage ASCII's magazine in order to dethrone them from their popularity, giving the player's magazine the opportunity to gain prominence. If the player succeeds, he will be promoted to editor-in-chief but if he fails he will be assigned menial tasks as punishment.
Visual ArtPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Last of Us 2 fan concept art depicts the characters 30 years later

A The Last of Us 2 fan has created a series of concept art pieces that depict the characters 30 years after the events of the sequel. Artist Edit Ballai Maximus posted their concept art to ArtStation, which boasts some incredibly convincing designs. According to the post shared by the artist: “This project that I have been working on in the past 4 months, has started with an AI app about aging characters and changing face features, mixing and morphing characters to get new ones.”
MoviesDen of Geek

The Secret World of Star Wars Toys and Collectibles

This article is part of our Collector’s Digest content series powered by:. Want to know something about world of nerdy collectibles? You ask Brian Volk-Weiss, the prolific producer and creator of Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us and A Toy Story Near You, two must-watch documentary series that track the stories of the coolest, rarest, and most valuable toys and collectibles ever made and where to find them.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

R-Type Final 2 is the star of this month's Retro Gamer

In the latest issue of Retro Gamer, the team chat with Granzella’s founder, Kazuma Kujo about the recently released R-Type Final 2. The celebrated creator reflects on how announcing R-Type Final 2 on April’s Fool Day caused confusion with excited fans: “For Japanese companies, April 1 can be considered the beginning of their year, so I was going to announce it during this period. Seeing everyone’s reaction, I regretted going with this confusing timing.”
TV & VideosDeadline

Fox Channel To Close In The UK, With Shows Like ‘War Of The Worlds’ Moving To Disney+

Fox channel is to close in the UK after 17 years as Disney continues to withdraw from traditional television and shift its focus to Disney+. Fox will stop broadcasting on Sky and Virgin Media from June 30, with many of its titles making the jump to Star on Disney+. This will include originals such as War Of The Worlds, which is about to enter its second season, and tentpole third-party shows like The Walking Dead.
Video Gamesthenewstrace.com

GTA On-line Avid gamers Uncover How To Get Submarines Out Of The Sea

The replace of the Hit Cayo Perico in GTA On-line introduced with it the incorporation of various playable parts, amongst which is a submarine. Customers can personal this submarine for a “cheap” amount of money, which provides get entry to to hit and the facility to release guided missiles different gamers.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Could new EA studio create a open-world Star Wars game?

An open-world Star Wars title is something many of us have been craving. Could a new studio led by an industry veteran be the first clue into what EA is developing next?. EA is no stranger to the Star Wars entity, as they are best known for developing four recent titles with the latter – Star Wars Squadrons – being the most recent one. However, many regard Jedi Fallen Order as the cream of the crop.
Video GamesComicBook

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review: My Favorite Remaster on the Citadel

After years of endless requests from fans, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is finally upon us, and I have had a far greater time with it than I would have thought. Part of that is because I’ve just simply been happy to be playing Mass Effect in general again, but the other part is because I do think this collection does a pretty great job of bringing all three installments into the modern age. Although BioWare could have done more to sweeten this deal, the Legendary Edition at the very least accomplishes its main objective quite well.
Video Gamesapppicker.com

LEGO® Star Wars™: TCS

Trade Federation Debates Have Never Been This Exciting. I can’t express how big of a fan I am of this game. I have LEGO Star Wars at home on my console, and any time I’m having trouble figuring out exactly what style of game I want to play I always return to this game. Not only does it involve my favorite movie franchise, but it turns it on its ear to provide a new, cute, and fun experience.
Video Gamesbrickfanatics.com

Will we see LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at Summer Game Fest?

Another opportunity for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga news has been announced, with Warner Bros. Games set to appear at another event next month. We already know that the company is set to make some kind of appearance at E3, the online gaming expo, with more evidence leading us to believe that TT Games will finally be sharing more information on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.