The Independent Gamer: How ‘Star Wars’ Influenced the Tranquil, Forest-Like World of ‘Stonefly’
The Independent Gamer is a curated roundup of news from indie gaming, landing here every other Friday. As the daughter of a mechanic, Annika Stonefly has absorbed a certain amount of passion and knowledge even if she isn’t quite sure how to exercise those muscles. A great adventure to recover a family heirloom awaits her in Stonefly, the upcoming action-adventure game from Texas-based developer Flight School Studio and Los Angeles publisher MWM Interactive, both of which have teams well populated by women.www.msn.com