In first week, 600,000 12-15 year olds vaccinated

raleighnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C.: Some 500,00 children 12 to 15 years old received Covid vaccinations after regulators cleared Pfizer inoculations for use in young people, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky. Overall, more than 4 million youths under age 17 have been vaccinated in the United...

www.raleighnews.net
KidsNews 8 KFMB

When will a COVID vaccine be available for children under 12?

COVID-19 vaccines finally are headed for more kids as U.S. regulators on Monday expanded use of Pfizer's shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. Shots could begin as soon as a...
HealthWHSV

WVa ‘ready to go’ with Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is prepared to start giving coronavirus vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds now that U.S. regulators have expanded the use of Pfizer’s shot to them. State coronavirus task force leader James Hoyer said Monday the state was ready to go once approval was given for...
KidsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Kids 12 and Over Line Up for COVID Vaccine After CDC Endorsement

Kids age 12 through 15 began lining up Wednesday for the COVID-19 vaccine after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Pfizer’s shots in that population. At the same time, the American Academy of Pediatrics said it’s fine for children to get the coronavirus vaccine at the same time they are getting other regular vaccinations—especially with so many youngsters behind on their jab schedule because of the pandemic. The Pfizer shots have been available for kids 16 and up for months, and federal regulators determined they are also safe for the younger group. The safety and efficacy in children under age 11 is still being studied. “This is a step towards getting life back to normal so, we’re all in,” Georgia mom Michelle Rogers told the Associated Press as her daughter Meredith got vaccinated. “It just felt like a flu shot, honestly,” the 14-year-old said.
IndustryFingerLakes1

Pfizer vaccine gains emergency authorization for 12-15 year olds

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds. The FDA said it had determined that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine met the statutory criteria to amend the Emergency Use Authorization, and that the known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks, supporting the vaccine’s use.
Tompkins County, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

With 12-15 year-olds now eligible for Pfizer vaccine, first local clinic announced

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for administration to 12-15-year-olds, the Tompkins County Health Department has announced a local clinic that would provide opportunities for the newly eligible population to receive their first shot. The clinic is open to anyone over 12 years old, including those older than 15.
HealthPosted by
97 Rock

Fairgrounds Not Vaccinating 12-15 Year-Olds…Yet

Now that the FDA has cleared the use of vaccines for 12-year-old children (they're actually classified as the 12-15 age group) the Fairgrounds Vaccination site says they've been getting questions. From Tuesday's report and update, officials say they've received questions if they will be administering vaccines to that age group....
Louisiana StateSaratogian

The Latest: Louisiana kids can start vaccinations Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — Children as young as 12 can expect to start getting Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday in Louisiana. The state health officer made the announcement Wednesday after federal advisers endorsed the vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. Dr. Joseph Kanter said that “we are very excited about the opportunity to protect additional age groups and their families with this highly safe and effective vaccine.”
Kay County, OKponcacitynow.com

Pfizer Vaccine Approved for 12- to 15-year-olds

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age. The FDA amended the EUA originally issued on Dec. 11, 2020, for administration in individuals 16 years of age and older. In addition to receiving...
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

Central Shenandoah to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Central Shenandoah Health District began vaccinating those aged 12-15 Friday, following federal approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents. The vaccine previously was approved for use in those aged 16 and older, while two other available vaccines are approved for those...
Healthkfgo.com

Vaccinations begin for 12- to 15-year-olds in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – U.S. Census data shows there are more than 48,000 young people who are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in South Dakota. The state Department of Health has announced that adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 can receive the Pfizer vaccine. The announcement came after...
Wisconsin Statewtaq.com

Vaccinations Of 12 to 15 Year Olds Begins In Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (WRN) – State health officials are urging families to get their 12-to-15 year-olds vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can now be administered to those kids. Deputy Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says it’s safe and effective. “In the clinical trials for this age...
HealthHerald-Dispatch

W.Va. gearing up for vaccine expansion to 12- to 15-year-olds

CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials said last week they are preparing for an anticipated federal approval of expanding use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the 12-to-15 age group, while continuing to address the state’s “hitting a wall” on vaccination rates. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to...