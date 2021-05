Two Sacramento men were arrested in connection with an April 16 burglary at Woody’s Market & Deli on King Road in Loomis. At 3:30 a.m., video surveillance captured two male suspects prying open the front door and stealing $25,000 worth of lottery scratchers and $500 worth of cigarettes. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported detectives worked with a California lottery investigator and discovered several of the stolen scratchers had been redeemed in Rocklin and Sacramento.