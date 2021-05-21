newsbreak-logo
Brookline Fire offers tips for National Electrical Safety Month

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChief John F. Sullivan and the Brookline Fire Department are reminding residents about electrical safety and best practices during the month of May. Each year, May is recognized as National Electrical Safety Month by the Electrical Safety Foundation International. The annual initiative seeks to raise awareness about electrical safety and ensure residents take the necessary precautions to prevent fires, shocks and burns that can occur when electrical systems and devices are not handled and maintained properly.

