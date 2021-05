Drew Barrymore has opened up about her experience as a mother, with the actress revealing that she was “terrified” and “felt alone” when she first became a parent.Barrymore, who shares daughters Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven, with her ex Will Kopelman, spoke candidly about the realities of motherhood during an episode of “Dear Drew” on Entertainment Tonight.For the Mother’s Day-themed episode this week, fans asked Barrymore questions related to the role, with the first question asking the 46-year-old what one thing she never expected when she became a mother.In response, Barrymore revealed that she thought motherhood would be “a little...