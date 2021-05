As many fans had already expected when her involvement as executive producer was announced, The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch will star in the anticipated relaunch of Night Court. Her character will be Abby Stone, the daughter of Judge Harry Stone, the original series' lead, played by the late Harry Anderson, who died in 2018. Abby will follow in the footsteps of her father, befriending John Larroquette's Dan Reinhold and overseeing the madness that is the titular courthouse. The original series ran for nine seasons on NBC, where the new series will also air. Warner Bros. TV produces the show.