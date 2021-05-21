The Best Mac Webcams No Matter Where You Work

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ever since I moved last fall, there are two trends I’ve been obsessed with (almost) to the point of overkill: cane and its sister style, rattan. They’re both light, natural, and breathe a bit of boho beachy-ness into my New York City rental. Of my (growing) collection, I have the rattan Urban Outfitters Marte nightstand (and matching bed on the way), plus a small cane tray that doubles as my at-home bar. I also have one piece in particular that always gets all the compliments from friends: my cane TV stand from Target.