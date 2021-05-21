newsbreak-logo
Mick Foley's Daughter Noelle Says She's Diagnosed With Hearing Disorder

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNoelle Foley, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, recently announced on social media she's been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder called Hyperacusis. This means she has a low tolerance to many everyday sounds, which can be perceived by the person and loud and physically painful, as mentioned by Wrestling Inc. Noelle Foley said the diagnosis stems from a concussion she suffered in 2019.

