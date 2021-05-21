newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Republican who backed Jan. 6 panel defends vote: It won't be a 'witch hunt' against Trump

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d1mvT_0a7BH9R100

An Oklahoma Republican who backed the Jan. 6 commission defended her vote in a video, saying it wouldn’t be a “witch hunt” against former President Trump .

“First and foremost, I will not let this commission be a witch hunt by Nancy Pelosi . The purpose of the commission is not to go after former President Trump, but to find out why the Capitol police and sergeants-at-arms were so unprepared,” Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) said.

Bice was one of the 35 Republicans who voted with all the Democrats to form a 9/11-style commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) praised the handful of Republicans who “courageously” voted for the commission on Thursday.

Bice said the commission needs to focus on questions surrounding Pelosi and her decisions during the Capitol riot.

“There are important questions that must be answered about Nancy Pelosi’s involvement in the decision to deny an activation request for the D.C. National Guard to protect the Capitol,” Bice said.

“There are still questions about why a female Air Force vet was shot dead steps off the House floor without an open investigation," she added, referring to Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old veteran whom a U.S. Capitol Police officer fatally shot during the riot. "We must also discover why the individuals arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 incident are being held in solitary confinement."

Trump attacked the Republicans who voted for the commission, saying they were “ineffective and weak."

“Without the commission, where conservatives are guaranteed an equal voice, Democrats like [Rep. Jerry] Nadler [N.Y.], [Rep. Adam] Schiff [Calif.] and Pelosi will be driving the narrative in a Dem-led investigation just like they’ve done in the past,” Bice said.

View All 38 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Stephanie Bice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#House Conservatives#Witch Hunt#D Calif#The D C National Guard#Air Force#U S Capitol Police#Speaker Nancy Pelosi#Rep Stephanie Bice#R Okla#Questions#Pic#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

‘I Said Nothing Wrong’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Doubles Down on Comparing Pelosi to Nazis, Says ‘Rational’ Jewish People Should Also Oppose ‘Overbearing Mask Mandates’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) doubled down on her controversial comments comparing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the Nazis because of her mask rules for the House, telling a local Arizona reporter that she had said nothing wrong, and “any rational Jewish person should also oppose “what’s happening with overbearing mask mandates.”
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

GOP delusions

In today’s bizarre politics, the threat of Republicans regaining control of the U.S. House is the honorable Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who has the audacity to recognize the rightful winner of the Nov. 3 election and to hold accountable for the Capitol carnage the dangerous provocateur who instigated it.
Congress & CourtsDaily Beast

Kevin McCarthy Is the Pathetic ‘Leader’ Republicans Deserve

Republicans, conventional wisdom suggests, are destined to take back the House of Representatives next year. This is partly because Democrats hold a very slim majority, partly because the president’s party historically loses about 30 seats during midterms, and partly because redistricting will handle what historical trends don’t. A recent headline in Roll Call said it best, “Republicans should disband if they don’t win back the House in 2022.” (We should be so lucky.)
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Over Half of Republicans Say Trump 'True President,' Capitol Riot Done to Make Him Look Bad

More than half of Republican Party voters, 53 percent, said they think Donald Trump is currently the "true president" of the United States, not Joe Biden, a new poll shows. An Ipsos/Reuters poll published Friday addressed "The Big Lie" election fraud allegations touted by Trump and his most fanatical supporters since his November 2020 loss to Biden. This most recent poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults found that 56 percent of Republicans still believe the election was "rigged or the result of illegal voting."
Congress & CourtsCNS News

Rep. Lauren Boebert: ‘Nancy Pelosi, You Can Kiss My Mask’

(CNSNews.com) – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and fellow House Republicans are fed up with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) rule that all House members must wear a mask on the House floor whether they are vaccinated or not. As CNSNews.com reported, Pelosi said Thursday that she will be guided by...
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

OPINION | JENNIFER RUBIN: Pelosi correct on mask rule

House members on Wednesday voted down a Republican proposal to end the chamber's mandate that lawmakers wear masks while on the floor (although not when talking). As Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., explained at her news conference on Thursday, this is in keeping with the advice of the Capitol's attending physician, who says masks are still necessary because so many (Republican) members remain unvaccinated.
Congress & Courtswwnytv.com

Stefanik defends GOP opposition to January 6 commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik is defending Republican opposition to a commission which would investigate the riots of January 6 at the Capitol. The commission passed the House of Representatives this week, but most Republicans voted against it. That’s even though a Republican congressman from the...
Georgia StateNew York Post

How Georgia Gov. Kemp rebounded after Trump nearly destroyed him

AMELIA ISLAND, FLA. — Following his loss in the presidential election last year, Donald Trump publicly berated Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. After Joe Biden won the Peach State by .23 percent — a margin of just 11,779 votes — Trump demanded Republican Kemp overturn the results, claiming election fraud. Kemp’s...
Presidential ElectionColumbian

McManus: Trump couldn’t steal the election in 2020. His allies are laying the groundwork to try again

Donald Trump’s campaign to steal the 2020 election after clearly losing at the ballot box failed for a couple of reasons. His baseless claims of fraud were thrown out by virtually every court that heard them. Perhaps most important, many GOP officials refused to play along — including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who declined to “find” the 11,780 more votes Trump needed, and then-Vice President Mike Pence, who turned down a demand from the president that he block Joe Biden’s victory from being certified by Congress.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Vail Daily

Wissot: Republicans are only opposed to minorities who don’t vote for them

If you owned a business, would you give out rewards points to customers who shopped elsewhere? Of course, you wouldn’t. Republicans feel the same way, which is why they have introduced 361 “election integrity” bills in 47 state legislatures to let minority voters who vote for Democrats know that disloyalty can be costly. Punishing minority voters who steadfastly refuse to vote Republican is the motivation behind the enactment of voter suppression laws.
Congress & Courtstheintelligencer.com

Letter: Republican leadership based in lies

America watched the Republicans in Congress replace Rep. Liz Cheny, R-Wyo., with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, as third in line in the party. I would have thought that one of the requirements for a major leadership role would be a dedication to the truth and facts. Obviously not anymore. Stefanik...
U.S. Politicsfox32chicago.com

Pelosi ditches mask at White House while doubling down on House floor rules

WASHINGTON - A maskless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., mingled indoors at a White House event Thursday while still enforcing coronavirus mask mandates on the House floor that amount to $500 fines. Republicans balking at Pelosi's continued House mask requirements – despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
Illinois StateThe Southern

Watch now: Illinois Republicans Kinzinger, Davis join US House Democrats in vote to create panel to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Two Republicans joined with 12 of the Democrats in Illinois’ 18-member congressional delegation Wednesday in voting for a bipartisan commission to examine the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon and Rodney Davis of Taylorville were among 35 Republicans who crossed GOP leadership in voting for creation...