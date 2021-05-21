newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

24 Most Beautiful National Parks in the United States

By Michelle Stansbury
Marie Claire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom snowy mountain tops to sunset-hued canyons, all 423 national park sites in the United States are worth visiting. But that just makes it all the more difficult to choose which to head to for your next vacation. Whether you’re looking for an easy stroll in a pristine nature preserve or an epic multi-day adventure, we rounded up the 24 most beautiful gems of the U.S. National Park system. Some sites are protected for their history, others for recreation, and most simply for the natural wonder of its surroundings.

www.marieclaire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United States#Gems#National Park System#Parks And Recreation#Adventure#Vacation#Snowy Mountain Tops#Preserve#Sunset Hued Canyons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
WorldAtlas Obscura

Outamba-Kilimi National Park

This national park is divided into two different areas with peculiar vegetation known as woodland savanna, a mixture between the jungle and savannah ecosystems. The park garnered its name from mount Outamba and the River Kilimi. This massive park once hosted the last Sierra Leonean community of African wild dogs,...
EnvironmentDaily Iberian

The 20 Most Vulnerable Cities to Flooding in the United States

From heavy rain and flash floods to hurricanes and storm surges, flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States. Not only does flooding put over 40 million Americans at risk each year, but it also is incredibly costly. It incurs approximately $20 billion worth of damage to at-risk homes each year, not to mention the additional cost of damage to public property and infrastructure. Rising sea levels and more frequent extreme weather caused by climate change are projected to worsen flooding in the United States with each passing year.
TravelRedbook

The 23 Most Beautiful Islands in the World

There's nothing like an island getaway to achieve some much-needed R&R, quality time with a partner or family, and to fall in love with another part of the world—or return to a beloved locale. While far-off destinations like Bora Bora and Tasmania offer an exotic and unique escape, you don't have to go that far to enjoy one of the most breathtaking beaches around the globe. From Canada and the Caribbean to the Mediterranean and beyond, we're highlighting 23 of the world's mot beautiful islands—and their most luxurious accommodations—to inspire your next great vacation.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

13 Of The Most Beautiful, Top-Rated Beaches In Florida

Here in Florida, we’re famous for our beaches, and for good reason. Truth be told, we’re surrounded by some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. So the next time you’re craving a day of white sandy beaches, turquoise water, and endless sunshine, you can refer to this list of the best beaches in […] The post 13 Of The Most Beautiful, Top-Rated Beaches In Florida appeared first on Only In Your State.
Traveltravelblog.org

North Cascades National Park

The ride today started at Marblemount, Washington to Ross Lake in the North Cascades National Park. The North Cascades became a National Park in 1968 and is sometimes referred to as the North Americas Alps. I have been to many National parks across the great USA but I cannot believe the beauty we saw today. It is a whole different perspective when you are riding your bike through the park. You can see things that you would probably miss if you were driving and as Barry said today “It makes you feel like part of the park.” I agree. Our heads were reeling around looking from right to left at the vistas, the waterfalls and the emerald colored lakes. Every turn there was a waterfall with snow melt from the massive mountains. Today Phil took the lead and stopped at nearly every one of the million waterfalls along the way for pictures. However, I did not mind as I needed a break and I wanted a picture too! He did tell us after passing two huge waterfalls “I want it to be known that I passed those last two falls without stopping.” We rode 34.9 miles, gained 2,772 feet in elevation,
TravelChicago Tribune

Most- and least-visited national parks in 2020

Camping, hiking and other activities were popular pastimes for many last year during the coronavirus pandemic. Although many Americans were eager to enjoy nature, the country’s national parks experienced full and partial closures during the year that dramatically affected annual attendance numbers. Attendance at the 63 national parks across the U.S. dropped 27.6% in 2020 to a 40-year low with 237 million visits, according to the National Park Service. However, some parks still drew millions of visitors, while others saw only handfuls of people at a time. Here are the most- and least-visited national parks of 2020.
Lifestylearewethere-yet.com

Make the Most of a Visit to Voyageurs National Park

Aurora Borealis can be at Voyageurs National Park - if you time it right! #NorthernLights #minnesota #VoyageursNationalPark #WordyExplorers. If you're twenty-two, physically fit, hungry to learn and be better, I urge you to travel - as far and as widely as possible. Sleep on floors if you have to. Find out how other people live and eat and cook. Learn from them - wherever you go. - Anthony Bourdain.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Brazil sells the most soy to the United States since 2014 -shipping data

(Cargonave corrects to remove all references to an LDC soy shipment, including port of origin, destination and cargo details, paragraphs 3 and 4. Deletes all references to LDC after Cargonave's correction.) By Ana Mano SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil is on track to sell the largest volume of soybeans to the United States since 2014, according to shipping data from maritime agent Cargonave, as the nation helps Americans fill a momentary supply gap. Increased shipments to the United States show that tight supplies and high prices are forcing soybean users like oilseed crushers and meat producers to change their suppliers to keep operations running. A total of 208,000 tonnes of Brazil soybeans have been shipped to the United States or will set sail soon, according to shipping data and a source. That includes at least four vessels that will carry 145,000 tonnes to the United States over the coming days from the ports of Barcarena and Itacoatiara, Cargonave data showed. Every year, Brazil, the world's top soy exporter, sells only a few kilos of soybeans to the United States, itself a large producer and exporter. The most recent exception was in 2014, when Brazilians exported a record 1 million tonnes to the United States. This year, though, U.S. supplies dropped to historic lows on strong domestic demand and exports to China. U.S. soybean futures on Tuesday hit their highest prices since 2012. Tight U.S. supplies may lead to more shipments of Brazil's soy to the United States, according to market sources. The U.S. soy crop will start to be harvested in September. U.S.-based Bunge Ltd , Glencore's Viterra and U.S.-based meat processor Perdue Farms are shipping soy to the United States from Brazil, according to shipping data. Perdue chartered three vessels, including one that departed on May 9, the data showed. Privately held Perdue said it cannot publicly discuss its strategy but confirmed it chartered the three vessels. A Cargill Inc vessel is expected to carry about 30,000 tonnes of Brazilian soy to the United States from the port of Ilhéus in the coming days, according to a source. Glencore and Bunge declined to comment. Cargill did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Lifestylearcamax.com

The Flavor of Other Countries in the United States

Women chatting in Greek stroll by signs that identify the Spartan Gas Station and Alexander the Great Apartments. They pass restaurants where diners are feasting on pickled octopus, squid salad and gyro sandwiches. Nearby, a man wearing a diving suit emerges from a river and clambers into a boat, clutching a sponge he dredged up from the bottom.
Relationshipsamicohoops.net

These are the most popular baby names in the United States by 2020

(CNN) – Olivia and Liam were the most popular names for children and babies in the United States by 2020, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA, for its acronym for English) the most popular names for children in the United States by 2020. Released this Friday. In 2020, the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

United States Said ‘Most Attractive’ in Global Renewables Market

The United States has the most attractive market for renewable energy investment following the Biden Administration’s plan to transition to a lower-carbon power grid as part of the $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan, according to rankings data from IHS Markit. The rankings put the United States in the number one...
Travelcoolworks.com

Beautiful guest ranch minutes from Yellowstone National Park

We are a small family owned and run guest ranch with 8 cozy cabins, horse back riding, hiking out the back door and beautiful mountain views! Come work and play in the mountains!. Located between Cody, Wyoming and the East Gate of Yellowstone.
WorldStars and Stripes

Akita: Beautiful castle town packed with natural and cultural attractions

In Northern Japan, let nature give way to Akita, a beautiful castle town packed full of attractions great for a fun day-trip or overnight stay. Located in the northern part of mainland of Japan and facing the Sea of Japan, Akita City is a four-hour drive from Misawa Air Base. The city is surrounded by rice fields and mountains and is known as one of the nation’s most important granary regions.
Lifestylekarstravels.com

Keukenhof: The Most Beautiful Gardens in the World

Keukenhof is a world famous landmark of the Netherlands, not to be missed when visiting the country during spring. Admire the 7 million Keukenhof tulips, daffodils, crocuses, hyacinths, lilies and other bulbs. On 32 hectares (79 acres) in Lisse, in the province of Zuid-Holland each year 1.5 million visitors come to see the Keukenhof gardens. When visiting this landmark, don’t skip the Delta Works another landmark of the Netherlands.
Animalscoolcleveland.com

Discover the Beauty of Moths at Summit Metro Parks

Do you think of moths as those annoying flying insects who flutter around lights or cause destruction in your closet? There’s a lot more to know about them, and Summit Metro Parks will share in their program “Marvelous Moths of Wetmore,” taking place at its Wetmore Conservation Area. A Summit...
Baudette, MNlakeofthewoodsmn.com

Check Out the Beautiful Parks at Baudette

Traveling this summer? Whether traveling through the northland or taking your great vacation at Lake of the Woods, check out the beautiful parks in Baudette. Baudette is fortunate to be located on the waters of Baudette Bay off of the great Rainy River that flows from Rainy Lake at International Falls to Lake of the Woods. This forms the border between the United States and Canada. So, whatever park you visit, you are able to feast your eyes on beautiful waterways.