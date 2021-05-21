Covid vaccine clinic to be held in Tontitown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington Regional will answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine through its COVID-19 Hotline on Monday (May 10). “Washington Regional understands many people are waiting to get the vaccine because they have concerns or questions. We also know there is a considerable amount of misleading and inaccurate information circulating about the vaccine, which makes it even more difficult for individuals to make a decision,” said Dr. Mark Thomas, vice president of population health at Washington Regional. “Additionally, many people don’t have a primary care provider or haven’t been able to discuss their concerns and questions with their provider. We are pleased to offer this new resource for those individuals and provide them with accurate information from medical experts so they can make an informed decision.”