Tontitown, AR

Covid vaccine clinic to be held in Tontitown

5NEWS
5NEWS
 1 day ago
TONTITOWN, Ark. — The Tontitown Farmer's Market has partnered with the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to host a Covid vaccine clinic. They will be offering the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine, which is a one dose vaccine. The vaccine clinic will...

5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
Fort Smith local news

Alma, ARPosted by
5NEWS

Alma woman takes COVID-19 vaccine after father survives polio as a child and gets vaccinated

ALMA, Ark. — With as fast-paced as our world has become, last year can feel like a decade ago, and what happened in the 20th century is relegated to history books. But as 5NEWS continues the conversation about why people are choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine or not, a young wife and mother from Alma recounted her father’s experience with a life-threatening disease just 60-some years ago and how it impacted her decision to get vaccinated.
Tahlequah, OKPosted by
5NEWS

Cherokee Nation now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 12-15

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15 at all health center locations. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recently approved a revised and expanded FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to allow immunization of ages 12 and older.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to end the State of Arkansas’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26. “The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Governor Hutchinson said....
Springdale, ARPosted by
5NEWS

Kids 12 and up now receiving Pfizer vaccines

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas teens are now able to schedule appointments for the Covid vaccine. Yesterday, the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for children 12-15. Pharmacists at Medical Arts Pharmacy say they began appointments on Thursday at 2 p.m. and are already booked for tomorrow. The reason why, after 14...
Washington County, ARnwaonline.com

Child Safety Center plans new Washington County home

SPRINGDALE -- The Children's Safety Center of Washington County has announced plans to move from its home of 24 years on Emma Avenue to a new location in Springdale. The center announced May 4 its new home will be built off Gene George Boulevard, just south of Arvest Ballpark near Tyson Parkway. The center has been at 614 E. Emma Ave. since it opened in 1997.
Fayetteville, ARPosted by
5NEWS

Cities respond to revised CDC mask update

ARKANSAS, USA — Cities across our area are rethinking their mask ordinances. This follows yesterday’s CDC announcement. New guidelines say fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most cases. Cities like Fayetteville and Rogers say they are planning to discuss whether to keep, amend, or end their...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
5NEWS

Walmart releases new guidance regarding masks and vaccinations

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart released their new guidance on masks and vaccinations today (May 14) following yesterday's updated guidance from the CDC. Starting today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask. Starting May 18, Walmart will no longer require their fully vaccinated associates to wear a...
Arkansas StatePosted by
5NEWS

9,000 employees sick as COVID overwhelms Arkansas workplaces

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A new analysis of COVID-19 cases at workplaces in Arkansas is highlighting Tyson Foods Inc. as a significant source of outbreaks over the past year. The website Arkansascovid.com and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism find Tyson accounted for one-third of reported COVID cases in Arkansas workplaces from May 2020 through April 2021.
Rogers, ARPosted by
5NEWS

Rogers updates plan to repeal mask ordinance

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers says the CDC announcement does not directly affect the city's mask mandate, but the mayor has released an update. The mayor says the city is committed to supporting Rogers Public Schools in finishing out the school year by ensuring a mandate is in place until school is out.
Arkansas StatePosted by
5NEWS

Vaccination rate among Arkansas prison staff worries experts

ARKANSAS, USA — Public health and incarceration experts say sluggish COVID-19 vaccination rates for Arkansas prison workers are raising concerns about the prison system’s ability to ward off disease during the pandemic’s next phase and against more contagious variants. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday that about 42% of the more...
Fayetteville, ARPosted by
5NEWS

Washington Regional now offering new service through COVID-19 hotline

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington Regional will answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine through its COVID-19 Hotline on Monday (May 10). “Washington Regional understands many people are waiting to get the vaccine because they have concerns or questions. We also know there is a considerable amount of misleading and inaccurate information circulating about the vaccine, which makes it even more difficult for individuals to make a decision,” said Dr. Mark Thomas, vice president of population health at Washington Regional. “Additionally, many people don’t have a primary care provider or haven’t been able to discuss their concerns and questions with their provider. We are pleased to offer this new resource for those individuals and provide them with accurate information from medical experts so they can make an informed decision.”
Arkansas Statefayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 76 Monday

The Arkansas Department of Health announced that COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increased by 76 on Monday. The state announced three new deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state as a result of the pandemic to 5,764. Hospitalizations were up by three,...
Van Buren, ARPosted by
5NEWS

Pediatrics Plus acquires two local developmental preschools

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Pediatrics Plus announced that they are acquiring two developmental preschools in the River Valley. Pediatrics Plus will be acquiring the Center for Childhood Development and Family Education (CCDFE) centers in Alma, and Van Buren. "It was truly an honor to be approached by The McSpaddens to...