From Super Lawyers to Stealing Clients: Recent Developments in Professional Responsibility

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. The National Rifle Association is not bankrupt, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday. The decision is a major blow to the nation’s oldest gun rights organization who, on January 15, filed for bankruptcy in order to relocate to Texas from New York, where it was chartered in 1871. Not only did the NRA’s effort to switch its registration out of New York to avoid litigation fail, the bankruptcy case backfired by airing plenty of previously unknown dirty laundry of the organization’s internal operations—and its leader, Wayne LaPierre.