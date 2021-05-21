newsbreak-logo
From Super Lawyers to Stealing Clients: Recent Developments in Professional Responsibility

By Anthony E. Davis
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article we review a number of recent developments touching on diverse parts of the professional responsibility universe, from conflicts of interest issues that arise when a judge’s former law clerk works in a law firm with a matter in front of the judge for whom the law clerk formerly worked, through a case that considers when departing lawyers tortiously interfere with their former firm’s business, to the latest legislative efforts to remedy the inequitable treatment of New York lawyers who reside outside the state.

