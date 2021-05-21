newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Your employer may be able to help you save for healthcare, pay down student debt and manage caregiving

By Charlie Nelson
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Saving money for emergencies is about more than just putting extra into a savings account

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loan Debt#Consumer Debt#Debt Crisis#Health Care Costs#Health Savings#Healthcare Costs#Health Benefits#Getty Images#Americans#Hsa#Hdhp#Federal Reserve#U S Research#Ipsos#Voya Financial Inc#Voya Financial Partners#Sipc#Caregiving Challenges#Employer Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
AARP
Related
Personal FinanceMarshall News Messenger

Financial focus: Financial tips for the self-employed

Being self-employed has some benefits: You get to choose your own hours, you don’t have to count “vacation days” and you’ll never worry about getting downsized. On the other hand, you’re truly on your own – there’s no employer-sponsored retirement plan and no benefits package. So, if you’ve recently started a business or become a “gig worker,” possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what can you do to get on the road to financial security?
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

CheapTickets Will Pay A Year's Worth Of Your Student Loans So You Can Travel

CHICAGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let this number sink in: Americans owe $1.7 trillion in student loans, and the average graduate leaves college with a monthly debt payment of $393 1. With graduation season right around the corner, CheapTickets® is helping young travelers make their student loan payments and take a much-needed break with its Student Loan Vacation Sweepstakes.
EconomyYuma Daily Sun

Savvy Senior: How much will you need to save for retirement?

DEAR SAVVY SENIOR – Is there an easy way to figure out how much I will need to save for retirement? My wife and I are both in our late fifties and want to figure out about how much we’ll need in order to retire comfortably. – Ready to Retire.
Personal Financeabovethelaw.com

Pandemic Relief Programs Keep Tax Practitioners Busy

As the words “Did you get your stimmy?” became a recognized part of the American lexicon — referring to direct payments to taxpayers under COVID-19 pandemic relief plans — businesses received “stimmies” of their own under such legislation as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). Most have tax implications.
HealthForbes

Why Social Media Can Help Save Small Healthcare Practices

Elissa's an RN, BSN, published clinical researcher, Managing Partner at Phase2 Health, & founder of the provider social media platform, AIM. It's a jungle out there for independent healthcare practices. Amid all the noise of mega-system M&As and budget redlining, small-center OBGYNs, dermatologists and others are just struggling to keep their businesses afloat in this COVID-19 environment.
Mental HealthThrive Global

3 Steps to Boost Your Savings While Protecting Your Mental Health

Whether your goal is future financial security or a week in a beach house in Hawaii, a strong savings plan can get you there. As an added bonus, amping up your savings can also mitigate future financial stressors, such as unexpected bills. However, upping the balances in your accounts isn’t always easy and often requires sacrifices, like saying no to weekly brunches or a quick getaway.
Public HealthForbes

The New Frugality: How The Pandemic Changed Our Spending Habits

The last year changed so many things in all our lives, including how we spend. Although the recent reduction of pandemic restrictions has some people starting to splurge, COVID-19 has been a time of frugality for many Americans, especially older ones, according to a CouponFollow survey and Next Avenue interviews with consumers.
Public Healthhrexecutive.com

Despite COVID-19, employees are still saving for retirement

Despite the financial challenges of COVID-19, employees mostly have stayed the course and continued socking away money for retirement, according to a new report. Last year, nearly 60% of employees participated in their workplace retirement plan—consistent with pre-pandemic participation rates in 2019, according to Bank of America, which dove into insights from the more than 3 million participants in the 401(k) plans they administer. The average 401(k) account balance grew to $81,000 in 2020 from $74,000 in 2019.
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

Retirement participants in the year of the pandemic: Who saved, why, and how

Retirement plans remain one of the most valuable benefits available to employees, who count on their employers to offer support for retirement planning and education, tax-deferred investment vehicles and access to investment guidance. The majority of employees who are offered a retirement savings benefit at work elect to take it, according to Bank of America’s Financial Life Benefits Report 2021.
EconomyLa Crosse Tribune

How Gig Workers Can Manage Student Loan Debt

Working for yourself has many perks: Setting your own hours, choosing your pay rate and avoiding a regular commute are all big advantages of the gig economy. But the roller coaster of inconsistent income can make it difficult to afford regular bills, such as student loans, during slower months. Here’s...
Economyfox35orlando.com

5 ways to pay down your car loan and save money

The average price for a new car is currently $36,744, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association. Most Americans can’t afford to pay this out of pocket, which makes taking out a car loan a necessity. Car loans are one of the most common types of consumer loans, and they...
Personal FinancePosted by
Kiplinger

Managing Your Debt in Retirement

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire, sailing off into that sunset takes a lot of preparation. One aspect of retirement that you may not consider is how outstanding debts can hamper your retirement plans. It’s a good time to think about this, because retiree debt is on the rise: In the course of 2020 alone, average retiree debt rose by $9,979 to nearly $20,000 — an increase of 104%.
EconomyPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Paying student debt is an obligation

“Relieve student debt, help the economy” that eliminating $50,000 of a person’s student loan debt would benefit the community and nation and that our leaders have a “responsibility” to pursue such a policy. A little reflection is warranted. First, you made a promise as a borrower to repay what you took. You lived on the money, used it to finance your wonderful education and felt it was the right decision at the time. Now you evidently believe you should not honor your promise, that other working community members such as me, my working adult children, my parents and your neighbors should pay off the money you borrowed and promised to pay back. Second, I have listened to hundreds of “student loan borrowers” give “debt-free screams” on the Dave Ramsey Show over the past 12 years, living on a budget, being intentional and making sacrifices for a short period (usually one to four years). It makes you realize that almost anyone can achieve their debt-free dream if they are willing to sacrifice to make it happen.