Crowned Heads Adds Distribution for Belgium, Luxembourg

By Charlie Minato
halfwheel.com
 2 days ago

Crowned Heads has announced that its products will be available in Belgium and Luxembourg through a new distribution agreement with Media Rueda B.V. Note: halfwheel’s holding company is called Rueda Media, LLC. “half wheel” translates in Spanish to “media rueda.” Given our media nature, we opted to reverse the words because it makes more sense in English. Media Rueda, B.V. is an entirely separate entity that has nothing to do with this website.

