Crowned Heads Adds Distribution for Belgium, Luxembourg
Crowned Heads has announced that its products will be available in Belgium and Luxembourg through a new distribution agreement with Media Rueda B.V. Note: halfwheel’s holding company is called Rueda Media, LLC. “half wheel” translates in Spanish to “media rueda.” Given our media nature, we opted to reverse the words because it makes more sense in English. Media Rueda, B.V. is an entirely separate entity that has nothing to do with this website.halfwheel.com