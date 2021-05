Pasco, Washington, is one of the destinations known as the Tri-Cities, which also includes the towns of Kennewick and Richland. The region is known for its more than 300 days of sunshine each year, making it a great place for outdoor activities. Pasco has become a regional hub for youth travel soccer and baseball teams, and it’s no wonder with its 20 soccer fields, seven baseball fields, and eight softball fields. There are 15 miles of paved trails overlooking the mighty Columbia River. This vibrant town is a fun mix of urban and agricultural with food festivals throughout the summer.