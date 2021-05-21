newsbreak-logo
Constitutionally Permissible? Can States Require Insurers To Pay Business Interruption Claims Due to Government-Imposed Business Closures?

By Alan Levin, Elliott Schreffler
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs states consider ways to assist local businesses with managing the fallout from the COVID-19 global pandemic, one solution has been the adoption of legislation requiring property insurers to cover COVID-19 related business interruption claims that are otherwise excluded by the policy’s language. Such legislation, while presumably popular at the state capital given the insurance industries’ ability to cope with heavy regulation, is not without constitutional limitation. This article discusses recent developments in the business interruption insurance landscape, the general constitutional analysis of contract impairment claims, and provides some guidance as to how courts may handle these challenges.

