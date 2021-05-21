newsbreak-logo
Everything We Know About 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins', Starring Henry Golding, So Far!

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDirectorRobert Schwentke (Insurgent,Allegiant) is bringing G.I. Joe back to our big screens, and we could not be more excited. The very first trailer forSnake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins just dropped, so naturally fans are going nuts! Known as one of the prominent characters in the G.I. Joe storyline, Snake Eyes is the team's original commando. The character has been in every installment of G.I. Joe since its birth, but now we are seeing the character in a whole new light and fans are getting a small glimpse into the life of Snake Eyes as he arrives for his training as a ninja warrior!

