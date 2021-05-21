newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The 30-Day Rule for Insurer Coverage Disclaimers Still Stands

By Andrew R. Jones, Corey M. Cohen and Nicole A. Palermo
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is widely accepted that insurers should provide a written disclaimer of coverage “as soon as is reasonably possible” after the insurer has actual or constructive knowledge of the grounds to do so. There are many factors considered in assessing what is “reasonable” in this context. However, typically, New York courts have rejected an insurer’s disclaimer of coverage if it occurs more than 30 days after notification of the claim. Accordingly, on its face, it was concerning that the Appellate Division, First Department, recently voided a disclaimer of coverage issued just eight days after the insurer received a demand for coverage. As explained below, however, the First Department found that prior notice of the accident and of facts providing a basis to disclaim (without an express demand by the insured for coverage under the policy) was sufficient to trigger the carrier’s duty to timely disclaim pursuant to Insurance Law§ 3420(d)(2). Therefore the “30-day rule” lives to fight another day, but great care should be exercised in determining precisely when the 30-day clock begins ticking.

www.law.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disclaimers#Insurers#Insurance Law#Insurance Policy#Reasonable Care#Free Access#The Appellate Division#The First Department#Alm#Build#Prior Notice#Notification#Benefits#Unlimited Access#Carrier#Websites#Newsletters#Demand#Express#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
LawLaw.com

Which Law Firms Took Over Tom Girardi's Pending Cases?

A bankruptcy trustee has cut deals with at least eight law firms to take over the representation of a large share of the thousands of Tom Girardi’s clients who had pending claims after the sudden collapse of his law firm, Girardi Keese. To identify clients, Elissa Miller, the trustee in...
EconomyLaw.com

Big Law Is Investing in Infrastructural Bill Expertise Amid High Business Demand

As the Biden administration attempts to plot a path for its infrastructure proposals, several law firms, such as Kirkland & Ellis, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, among others, are reporting a sharp uptick in demand for related transactional work, litigation, regulatory, lobbying and policy and a host of other practices.
LawLaw.com

Law Firms or ALSPs? Legal Departments Aren't Factoring Money Into Their Answer

Legal Decoder's “ALSPs and Business of Law” webinar examined the volume-centric decision matrix that often determines whether legal departments insource or outsource work as well as how and when law firms and ALSPs fit into the picture. In an increasingly complex legal ecosystem, corporate legal departments are still trying to...
EconomyLaw.com

An Uncertain Future for the Enforcement of Nonsolicitation Provisions in Commercial Agreements to Prevent the Solicitation of Former Employees

The California Supreme Court decision in Ixchel has left some uncertainty regarding whether business to business employee nonsolicitation provisions will be evaluated under the rule of reason, or deemed a per se violation of California Business and Professions Code Section 16600. See Ixchel Pharma v. Biogen, 9 Cal. 5th 1130, 1158 (2020); Edwards v. Arthur Andersen, 44 Cal.4th 937, 946 (2008).
BusinessLaw.com

The Latest Big Four-Law Firm Alliance Follows Tested Model. Will EY Go Next?

KPMG last week became the third member of the Big Four to ink an alliance with a U.S. law firm, when it partnered with Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. Now, as observers carefully watch for any moves by EY—the only Big Four firm that hasn’t yet sealed a partnership with Big Law—the benefits of such arrangements are coming into focus. The law firm participants and legal industry consultants say those benefits include global scale and more client business for each side.
Anthem, AZyourvalley.net

Anthem Council reduces liability insurance coverage

Rising costs and successful risk mitigation were main factors in Anthem Community Council’s decision to reduce its excess liability insurance coverage by $10 million earlier this …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For...
EconomyPosted by
Motor1.com

Acceptance Insurance Reviews, Coverage, And More (2021)

Acceptance auto insurance caters to drivers who can’t find affordable rates from other insurance companies. Read on for our take on Acceptance insurance reviews, coverage, discounts, and more. Our research team has determined the best auto insurance companies after thoroughly evaluating over 30 of the most popular companies based on...
New York City, NYPost-Journal

Abortion Insurance Coverage Requirement Proposed

Legislation introduced in the state Assembly would require health insurance providers to provide coverage for abortion procedures wherever maternity care is provided. A.7573 is sponsored by Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, D-East Elmhurst, and co-sponsored by Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, D-New York City. Companion legislation has not yet been introduced in the state Senate. The legislation has been referred to the Assembly Insurance Committee.
Public HealthLaw.com

Retroactive Insurance Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Legislature considered a bill which would have retroactively rewritten commercial insurance policies to provide coverage to businesses interrupted by the spread of COVID-19 and government attempts to curtail it. New York legislators sought to “hold harmless businesses who currently hold business interruption insurance, for losses as a result of the current COVID-19 health emergency, but for which no such coverage is currently offered.” The bills proposed to do so by forcing insurers to shoulder the burdens of the pandemic, whether their insurance policies provided the coverage in question or not. This retroactive interference with contracts prompted concerns from insurers that the bill undermined contractual relationships, raising constitutional concerns.
Terre Haute, INPosted by
Tribune Star

City chooses new insurance provider, coverage options

Terre Haute will have a new insurance company and coverage starting July 1, with two options of returning to a traditional preferred provider organization or using a health savings account. The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety Monday approved Siho/Union Health for an 18-month term. The city currently...
Marketstheinsurer.com

UK mulls overhaul of insurer insolvency rules

The UK government is considering changing existing laws to make it easier for regulators to manage the impact of an insurer falling into insolvency. — Subscribe for FULL access to this article - and ALL our premium content. For details on how to subscribe or for all commercial opportunities, including...
LawLaw.com

As Law Firms Prepare to Bring Everyone Back, a Tinderbox Looms

Fourteen months and counting. That’s how long many attorneys at most law firms have been working from home, making that long commute from the bedroom to the desk in the room down the hall. And yet, soon enough we’ll all be back in the car or on the train, listening to podcasts, checking our mobile devices, or taking calls on the way to and from work, and eventually meeting clients and peers in person.
EconomyArkansas Online

Firm hired to dig into coverage for public school, state insurance plans

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday approved a consulting contract worth up to $575,000 with The Segal Group to review health insurance plans for more than 100,000 public school and state employees and retirees, and recommend changes to ensure their long-term solvency. Without any changes in either plan, state officials...
PoliticsLaw.com

New Jersey Lawyers Balk at State's New 2-Step Verification for E-Filings

New Jersey lawyers expressed frustration this week after the state judiciary launched a two-step security process for filing cases electronically. The two-factor authentication process that went into use Monday creates logistical problems for lawyers who rely on support staff to file or download state court documents, according to a crop of social media comments. But the judiciary says it’s aware of the problem and a solution is coming soon.
Personal Financeclaimspages.com

Insurance Coverage For COVID-19 Claims Under D&O Policies

To date, much of the insurance industry’s focus on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been on business interruption coverage under commercial property insurance policies. There have been numerous lawsuits filed alleging that COVID-19 and/or other attendant circumstances trigger the insuring agreements of these policies. That question, whether COVID-19 constitutes a...