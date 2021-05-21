The 30-Day Rule for Insurer Coverage Disclaimers Still Stands

It is widely accepted that insurers should provide a written disclaimer of coverage “as soon as is reasonably possible” after the insurer has actual or constructive knowledge of the grounds to do so. There are many factors considered in assessing what is “reasonable” in this context. However, typically, New York courts have rejected an insurer’s disclaimer of coverage if it occurs more than 30 days after notification of the claim. Accordingly, on its face, it was concerning that the Appellate Division, First Department, recently voided a disclaimer of coverage issued just eight days after the insurer received a demand for coverage. As explained below, however, the First Department found that prior notice of the accident and of facts providing a basis to disclaim (without an express demand by the insured for coverage under the policy) was sufficient to trigger the carrier’s duty to timely disclaim pursuant to Insurance Law§ 3420(d)(2). Therefore the “30-day rule” lives to fight another day, but great care should be exercised in determining precisely when the 30-day clock begins ticking.