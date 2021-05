Please introduce yourselves. Why are you running for the position of Corsicana City Council? Describe the experiences you will draw upon to represent Precinct 3. I’m your Precinct 3 City Councilman and I’m running for another term to continue serving taxpayers. Outside of serving in this office, I’m Warehouse Manager at Collin Street Bakery and a member of First Baptist Church, and before I came to work at the bakery I was a high school teacher and coach. I’m running for re-election because taxpayers deserve someone who will listen to their concerns: lower property taxes, more police and fire funding, and better streets—these are the clear top three issues that I’ve heard from the hundreds of residents I’ve talked to by simply taking the time to knock on their door. I’m proud to have delivered results on each of these taxpayer priorities in my first term.