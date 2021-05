Kevin “Trog” Ericson, 62, of Axtell, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, south of Axtell, with the Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating. It is Trog’s request that casual attire be worn. The service will be live streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Inurnment will be held following services at the Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation as the family has honored Kevin’s wish for cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kevin’s honor are kindly suggested to the Axtell Community Fund or to the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.